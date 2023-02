Bullet 1

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United

Friday 24 February, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Quetta have suffered a hammer blow with the loss of Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga has been recalled by Sri Lanka due to overwork. Quetta need to mix something up to try to ignite their season. Pushing Odean Smith higher up the order might be it.

Possible XI: Roy, Guptill, Sarfaraz, Bangalzai, Hafeez, Iftikhar, Smith, Nawaz, Qais Ahmad, Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United enjoyed an easy win over Zalmi on Thursday. They won with five overs to spare in a chase of just 156. What was most impressive was the way their bowlers pulled back Zalmi when they looked like posting 180.

Probable XI: Munro, Gurbaz, van der Dussen, Shadabd, Asif ALi, Azam, Mubasir, Faheem, T Curran, Hasan Ali, Raees

Pitch report

Quetta are not to be trusted on high runs par lines even at Karachi. In 13 of the last 19 first-innings 170 or more has been busted. Twice already they have busted the trend on this ground. We're looking for 180 or more with Islamabad at around 2.1011/10.

Back United win/both sides to score 160 7/5

How to play

Islamabad are 1.684/6 for this one and that is about right pre-toss. If they chase, however, there is just a chance that Quetta could make a fast start to push those odds up the 1.804/5 region. Then we'd be prepared to play as we've got United chasing up to 200.

Their batting is looking stronger by the game, having added Asif Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Alex Hales bolsters them further from Monday.

If hanging around for a trade is not for you, both sides to score 160 and United to win is 7/5 with Sportsbook.

Back C Munro top Utd bat 9/2

Tops value

Colin Munro opened the batting last time out for United so it's a surprise he's 9/2 to top with Sportsbook. We also note the 33s available on Smith for top Quetta bat.