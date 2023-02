Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Saturday 11 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Capitals were the best team in the league ladder by a distance and they showed they were multi-dimesional in beating Paarl in the semi. They were under the pump at the break with only 153 on the board but responded superbly to defend with few qualms.

Probable XI: Salt, Mendis, De Bruyn, Rossouw, Ingram, Neesham, Bosch, Muthusamy, Rashid, M Pretorius, Nortje

Sunrisers were written off at the start of the tournament as the rags. They have done superbly. Aiden Markram has carried them at times but there's no denying their spirit and nous. The 14-run margin in the semi against Joburg looks tight but they were never truly in danger of letting that lead slip.

Probable XI: Rossington, Bavuma, Hermann, Markram, Smuts, Stubbs, Cox, M Jansen, Van der Merwe, Carse, Magala, Baartman

Pitch report

Four out of five matches at The Wanders this season have been won by the team batting first. That is in keeping with a pre-tournament bias of 57% for the team bating first. The average score of 170 is slightly down on historical numbers. Normally 191 is needed to win.

Back over 170 Pretoria 1st innings runs 2.1

How to play

Pretoria are 1.715/7. This would be about right. If that holds with them batting first (toss bias) then it would warant support. As impressive as Sunrisers have been they have been inconsistent.

Capitals won both the head-to-heads easily. Their batters tore into the SEC attack, posting 193 and 216. It is a decent pointer for a runs wager and going over Pretoria runs at 170 in the first dig is an option.

Tops value

Phil Salt took a liking to the SEC attack in one of those head-to-heads. He has been boosted to 7/2. Markram is 7/2. Given he was 5s last time and won it's a hard sell. Ottniel Baartman is a favourite of ours for top SEC bowler at 7/2.