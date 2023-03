Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

Wednesday 1 March, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Zalmi have lost the services of Shakib-al-Hasan to Bangladesh duty. Not that he has been involved recently. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is being tried in the middle order. Sri Lankan team-mate Dasun Shanaka may be on his way to New Zealand.

Possible XI: Haris, Babar, Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Rajapaksa, Powell, Neesham, Wahab, Masood, Arshad, Irshad

James Vince has left for England's tour of Bangladesh. His replacement is Adam Rossington and he could slot straight in as opener. Sharjeel Khan could also return.

Possible XI: Wade, Rossington, Tahir, Malik, Imad, Cutting, Irfan Khan, Yamin, Musa Khan, Shamsi, Akif

Pitch report

We have a new venue at Rawalpindi. Of the last 33 matches (in the last two years), there have been 16 score in first-innings of more than 170. There is a more recent btoss bias, too. Only six of the last 22 have been won by the chaser. For the par line, we're tempted to short in the 170s but it may be wise to watch and wait after one game.

Back Kings batting first 2.14

How to play

Zalmi are 1.845/6 with Kings 2.1411/10. We'd be interested in the latter if the toss was to go Kings' way. We don't expect the price to alter if they bat first.

Zalmi have been incredibly pricey with the ball and are conceding an average of more than ten an over. Kings also have a marginally better run rate.

Tops value

Babar Azam and Matthew Wade have been boosted to 23/10 and 7/2 respectively for top Zalmi and Kings bat. Sharjeel is 7/2 for the latter.