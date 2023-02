Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Thursday 23 February, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Zalmi won last time out against Quetta but it highlighted their flaky nature. In what should have been a comfortable chase they were in trouble at 67 for four. But they bat deep with Dasun Shanaka underused at No 7.

Possible XI: Haris, Babar, Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Powell, Neesham, Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad

United are still waiting for Alex Hales to turn up. He's due to play in their clash against Lahore on Monday. Moeen Ali is not coming at all. Faz Farooqi is available.

Possible XI: Stirling, Hassan, van der Dussen, Munro, Shadab, Azam Khan, Faheem, T Curran, Mohammad Wasim, Raees, Abrar

Pitch report

In 13 of the last 18 first-innings 170 or more has been busted. The par line is likely to be in the mid 170s. We have more faithh in United doing the business but do bear in mind we've seen run rates rocket at the death so factoring in 15rpo in the last four is an option. Both teams to score 180 is 13/10 with Sportsbook.

Back United chasing in-play 2.10

How to play

Zalmi are 2.186/5 with United 1.814/5. That's not a bad price about United who, are second only to Multan in the last few years on key boundary percentage metrics.

The problem with taking 1.814/5 now is that if they chase, we may well get odds-against at the break going after 180 or so, which is about par. That's an in-play strategy.

Tops value

We have to mention Shanaka at 20s for top Zalmi bat. Can they really not get him in sooner? We're sure he bats higher at some point. Babar Azam has been boosted to 2/1 for top Zalmi. Jimmy Neesham has top Zalmi bowler potential a.t 7/2