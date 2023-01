Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

Team news

Scorchers are guaranteed a top-two finish, meaning they will get two bites of the cherry at a final spot. They thumped a dreadful Adelaide outfit by seven wickets on Friday.

They could rest players to help with bench strength, but it's never a great idea. Not that Peter Hatzoglou, the spinner, or Matt Kelly would make them that much weaker. English overseas players Stephen Eskinazi and David Payne are their only foreign options.

Probable XI: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Hardie, Inglis, Turner, Hobson, A Agar, Payne, AJ Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Renegades need one more win to be absolutely sure of a top five spot so playing Perth now isn't great timing. They do play Strikers in their final outing, however, so all should be well.

They can tinker with the XI to get better. Mackenzie Harvey must surely get a go as opener instead of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Harvey has done well when he has played and it seems most unjust that he has been jettisoned.

Possible XI: Guptill, Harvey, Harper, Finch, Critchley, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Rocchiiccioli, Richardson, Fawad

Pitch report

Seven of the last 17 at Perth Stadium have seen first-innings scores of 170 or more but only one of those was this season. A strong Hobart batting unit didn't even bust 150.

And there have been four scores at 155 or lower out of six. Renegades are likely to struggle to muster 160 and the par line is likely to be set at around 156.5 if they bat first.

How to play

As you would expect, Perth are strong favourites. The 1.68/13 is exactly the sort of price you would expect with Renegades 2.568/5.

There is hope that Renegades get a foothold, however, because their bowling has been impressive and Perth's opening combination continues to misfire. Renegades' strength is with the ball so if they nip out the openers quickly - as most franchises have - bowling first then there's a straightforward trade at even money.

Tops value

We've had a winner on Harvey at 14/1 already this season and we have no qualms about betting him at the same price that he copped at (albeit in a dead heat). Sportsbook go 14/1 about to MR bat again. If he plays, we think he opens and we've got ourselves a great wager. If he doesn't, money back.

Aaron Hardie's hitting has taken the pressure off Josh Inglis, who topped the last time these two met. Inglis is 7/2 and Hardie the same. Aaron Finch top-scored for Renegades in the same game and is the same price