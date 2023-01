Perth untroubled by HH attack

Perth surface continues to improve

Crawley could go well

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

Wednesday 18 September, 08:40

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Perth are smarting after defeat by Sixers last time out but they look assured of a top-two finish. Batting worries, which have been ever-present, came to the fore in a tight chase against a crack bowling unit.

But their new opening partnership is showing encouraging signs and is an upgrade on the Du Plessis-Lyth disaster.

Jhye Richardson remains on the sidelines and Perth will target a return for him when it is absolutely crucial. We might not see him until the final or second qualifier.

Probable XI: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Hardie, Inglis, Turner, Hobson, A Agar, Tye, Payne, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

Hobart's bowling worries have eased with Pat Dooley returning from injury. And they looked a more confident side as a result against Thunder. They chased 135 with ease thanks to Tim David producing one of the best innings you'll see.

Shadab Khan is unlikely to return for Hobart due to a finger injury. And he leaves a big hole with no recognised international-class spin whizz.

Probable XI: Jewell, McDermott, Crawley, Wade, David, Asif, Faheem, Andrews, Dooley, Meredith, Ellis

Pitch report

Seven of the last 16 at Perth Stadium have seen first-innings scores of 170 or more. Heat managed 171 last time out, which is the highest score in five this term. Although Hurricanes have five bowlers, the lack of a reliable sixth could be crucial.

We expect Perth to go close to busting 170 and that should be available on the innings runs market at a smidge bigger than 2.001/1. The par line may well be mid 160s.

How to play

Scorchers are 1.748/11 with Hurricanes 2.285/4. It is clear that there are two teams vastly superior to the rest in this tournament and Perth are one of them. In days of yore, a crack Perth unit expected to finish top would have been in the 1.608/13 region on home soil.

Apart from ability and nous, Perth may have the edge because Hobart lack a spinner of repute. They lost to Sixers because Steve O'Keefe tied them down from one end. Although Tom Andrews is the same style there really should be no concern here.

Tops value

Ben McDermott has been a major disappointment this term but is boosted to 7/2 for top HH bat with Sportsbook. This surface could be right up Zak Crawley's street so the 16/5 may have more appeal.

The returned Matthew Wade is 7/2. For Perth, Eskinaxi is boosted to 7/2 and now he's got some runs under his belt his confidence should be up.