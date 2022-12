Perth pitch has been good for batting

Strikers attack has edge

Time for Lyth to shine

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

Monday 26 December, 10:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Perth got over the disappointment of a wasteful death bowling display against Hurricanes to break records against Melbourne Stars. By smashing 227 they recorded their highest score and the third highest in the compeition.

The truth is their batting doesn't need to be as powerful. Ordinarily their bowling stock is their stringest suits and is only bettered by Strikers.

Probable XI: Du Plessis, Lyth, Hobson, Inglis, Turner, Hardie, Agar, J Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

Strikers should be four from four but let down 1.705/7 backers with a horrible loss to Brisbane Heat. Set 167 to win they were beaten by six runs and will rue taking their eye off the ball with the ball.

Normally so reliable Strikers let Heat escape from 86 for five in the 12th to post a challenging target. Then fears that their batting isn't strong enough were proved genuine.

Probable XI: Short, Weatherald, Lynn, Hose, de Grandhomme, Kelly, Neilsen, Rashid, Siddle, Thornton, W Agar

Pitch report

Six of the last 12 at Perth Stadium have seen first-innings scores of 170 or more. The one match played in this tournament was disappointing for overs backers when the hosts could manage only 155 against the Sixers. We're not inclined to be rushing to go overs the par line here because of the strength of the bowling attacks. Strikers, in particular, might struggle to get up to the mid 160s.

Perth are 1.774/5 with Strikers 2.285/4. We don't believe the gulf in odds are justified and Strikers would rate a sensible option.

It is far to reckon that Scorchers have the more powerful batting line-up but on a potentially flat pitch it is the bowlers who could make the difference. And Strikers are unrivalled in quality with the ball. As a rule, always pick a good bowling team over a good batting team.

Tops value

Adam Lyth is struggling to make an impact in the Bash but could a flat track be the making og him here? The 4/1 about an opener offered by Sportsbook to top for the hosts looks big.

Peter Siddle and Wes Agar are both 7/2 for top Strikers bowler. They should both bowl at the death which could be a big advantage on a flat one.