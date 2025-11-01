Pakistan v South Africa Third T20 Tips: Keep faith with Saffers

South Africa still a bet batting first

Pakistan v South Africa

Saturday 1 November, 15.00

Pakistan v South Africa Third T20 team news

Pakistan took the surprise decision to omit Shaheen Shah Afridi for game two. But it paid off. Salman Mirza, also a left-arm quick, took three for 14 as the visiting batting was blown away.

Faheem Ashraf, who didn't even bowl in the first match, took four wickets as South Africa could post only 110. There was never any doubt about the result as soon as Farhan Ahmed had smacked three sixes. Saim Ayub then finished the job with 71 from 38, including five maximums.

It would be a surprise if, having found a winning formula, Pakistan make further changes. The balance is decent now with Faheem acting as a proper fulcrum.

Possible Pakistan XI: Ayub, Farhan, Babar, Salman, Usman, Hasan, Nawaz, Faheem, Mirza, Naseem, Abrar

South Africa are probably shell shocked after the shellacking in Lahore. But they may resist wholesale changes, putting it down to a bad day at the office.

Besides, they can only blame the batting for the loss and there is little room for manoeuvre in the squad. Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the only recognised batter not being used at present. It would be harsh to move Tony de Zorzi after a fine show in game one and batting Pretorius in the middle order would make little sense.

The tourists did make a change with the ball. Ottniel Baartman came in for Lizaad Williams. if there is a rotation policy with their pacers, Nandre Burger or Lungi Ngidi could sit this one out for Williams

Probable SA XI: Hendricks, De Kock, de Zorzi, Breetzke, Brevis, Ferreira, Linde, Bosch, Baartman,Burger, Ngidi

Pakistan v South Africa Third T20 pitch report

Can South Africa blame the pitch for the nine-wicket loss in Lahore? Maybe not. Their early collapse, at least, was poor shot selection and failing to spot slower balls. But calling the Gadaffi surface has become increasingly tough.

For the most recent PSL runs were expected but opening first-innings scores of 129, 142 and 89 in the first five rightly made punters nervous. It did, eventually, flatten out in that tournament but there were 15 matches played.

Previous to game two, there had been 15 night T20i at Lahore in the last five years with ten won by the side batting first. The runs per over in the first dig was 8.9. Since October 2022, more than 190 has now been busted five times in ten, three of those coming in the last four.

South Africa's total match runs is the cheapest overs play of the two at 5/61.84 with 163.5. Both teams to score 160 is available at evens.

Game two couldn't have gone worse for us and South Africa. We reckoned they were the superior side having enjoyed a dominant display in the first match and were then afforded a hefty bias for the team defending.

We're not going to abandon them just yet, though, using the same rationale. Particularly as they go off odds-against at 2.265/4. There is precious little evidence that the gulf the match odds believes in exists.

The reality is that they are probably two average sides, capable of wild inconsistency. It might be Pakistan's turn again.

Recommended Bet Back South Africa batting first BFX 2.26

Saim Ayub has won back-to-back top-bat markets for Pakistan. That makes it six wins in 27. His opening partner has five in 24. Neither are wrong prices with Sportsbook at 13/53.60 and 10/34.33. There's not much joy with South Africa's most reliable, either. Reeza Hendricks has his win and he's not consistent enough for another at 7/24.50. If the pitch is a poor one, lower-order plays may appeal. Faheem Ashraf is always worth a chance at 22s. George Linde a point shorter for South Africa might be underrated.

