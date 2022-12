Runs par line an overs play in Karachi

Root to deliver with fifty

Stalemate a lay from 3.0 2/1

Pakistan v England

Saturday 17 December, 05:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Pakistan's fast-bowling stocks have been stretched to the limit in this series. With Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf ruled out, Naseem Shah was carrying the attack. But any hope he would be fit for Karachi after struggling with a shoulder problem in Multan has been dashed.

Oddly, Pakistan have not called on a replacement meaning there is still no Hasan Ali in the squad. Instead Mohammad Wasim, the all-rounder, is in contention. It means the only 'specialist' pacer they will offer is Mohammad Ali.

New mystery magical spinner Abra (cadabra) Ahmed enjoyed a sensational debut with seven first-innings wicket and Pakistan may cosnider the series is a small win if it has allowed them to unearth another gem.

With the bat, does Shan Masood get a go instead of Agha Salman? Or maybe Asif Ali, who was harshly dropped, comes back into the reckoning.

Possible XI: Shafique, Imam, Masood, Babar, Shakeel, Rizwan, Faheem, Nawaz, Ali, Mahmood, Ahmed

England have the series wrapped up so they have rested their main paceman. James Anderson has put two tremendous shifts in so surely one of them gets to put their feet up.

The problem they have is that Mark Wood is also pretty fragile and although he played in only the second Test, it is a tough ask for his body to go back-to-back. It's a risk that he struggles

What it all means is a Test debut for Rehan Ahmed, England's own mystery spinner. At just 18 it is ridiculous to reckon he has the stock ball or control to thrive in this environment but this is Bazball.

Ben Foakes takes the gloves again with Ollie Pope concentrating on the No 3 slot. Will Jacks sits out.

Possible XI: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Foakes, Ahmed, Robinson, Leach, Wood

Pitch report

There have been three Tests at the Karachi National Stadium in the last three years. There is no significant pattern. The first two (wins for Pakistan against Sri Lanka and South Africa) offered decent turn throughout but swing bowlers were bang in the game.

The drawn Tests against Australia looked like a similar tricky batting surface until Pakistan recovered from 148 all out in their first innings (the second in the match) to post 443 for seven in the fourth. Australia made 556 in the first dig mind you.

Playing high with both bowling attacks weak and knackered is probably shrewd. So over 409.5 for Pakistan is a decent jumping off point at evens.

How to play

The match odds for this clash are hardly in the Christmas spirit of giving. It's a miserable offering with Pakistan 2.265/4, England 2.747/4 and the draw 5.04/1. It's a bit like unwrapping socks again on the big day.

Keep fingers crossed then that something bigger and better turns up. A late present would be the draw contracting to 3.02/1 with a whopper of a first-innings score.

Remember, England will put time back in the game. And they will do it to the extreme with the series pouched.

Tops value

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan teamed up for big runs in that second innings against Australia. Babar hit 196 and Rizwan an unbeaten 104. The pair are 12/5 and 4/1 with Sportsbook to top in the first dig for Pakistan. We note the 25s about Faheem Ashraf who batted up the order in the second innings in the second Test.

For England, Joe Root has had a reasonably quiet tour by other people's standards. And by that we mean that other people have finally made some noise. Root is no longer carrying this batting. The 11/10 that he scores a first-innings century has appeal again. Surely he delivers this time.

Harry Brook, the new superstar, is 4/1 for top bat and 5/1 for a century. A ton may not be enough to win top first-innings honours (home team and away) so check Sportsbook prices for centuries.