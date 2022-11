Seddon Park full of runs

Advantage batting first

India a trade option

New Zealand v India

Sunday 25 September, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

India put themselves into a strong position in game one but couldn't finish the job. Their bowlers are likely to take the heat for allowing New Zealand to eventually dominate a stiff chase but the right criticism is that the batters didn't recognise a road when they saw one.

Although Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer all notched half-centuries, India just weren't aggressive enough with the bat. It is a recurring theme.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Gill, Iyer, Pant, Yadav, Samson, Sundar, Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep, Chahl

Tom Latham's 145 from 104 was the blueprint at Eden Park. It was a special knock because the Kiwis were behind the rate and struggling when he came to the crease at 88 for three.

One would expect New Zealand to be unchanged. They went pace heavy with Tim Southee leading an attack comprising Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Matt Henry.

Mitchell Santner was their fifth bowler. It was all the more damning on India that they were unable to make the hosts pay on a surface where you could really suffer without a sixth option.

Possible XI: Allen, Conway, Williamson, Mitchell, Phillips, Latham, Santner, Southee, Milne, Ferguson, Henry

Pitch report

Seddon Park is usually a venue where we can expect runs. There have been five scores of more than 280 in the last 11 first-innings. The Kiwis amassed 333 against the Netherlands earlier this year and in 2020 India posted 347 and failed to defend.

Both teams to score 275 is priced at 2/1 with Sportsbook and that could well be a bet with the wager winning four times in the study sequence. Going over the par line which could bet set in the mid 280s also looks like a sound option. Around 1.9110/11 may be available for 270 or more on innings runs.

How to play

This one should be pretty simple to record a profit on. The side batting first really should be in charge at the break with a notable score on the board.

At the odds we have to hope it is India who bat first again. At 2.3211/8 they can trade favourites with at least 280. New Zealand at 1.674/6 have that sort of score priced in if they bat first.

We're looking for around 1.84/5 India, then, if the toss goes our way. From that point add 50% to your original stake for the lay back and it's all green.

Tops value

We don't have strong opinions based on win rates for the tops market. But Gill continued runscoring form from a small study sample and is far from a mug option at 7/2. Latham is 9/2 for a repeat. Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer have been boosted with Sportsbook to 3/1 and 7/2 respectively.