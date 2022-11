Auckland pitch historically full of runs

India slightly underrated

Gill, Henry, Chahal players to follow

New Zealand v India

Friday 25 November, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

New Zealand are the No 1 team in the world in this format. This will be a severe test of those credentials. One suspects they are there by default because of England's three-zip reverse against the Aussies.

Kane Williamson could come back to lead the team after missing the tied final T20. This is much more his format and he's not a negative.

Pacer Matt henry is top boy, too. He has an excellent record in the last two years and is an out-and-out wicket-taker.

Possible XI: Allen, Conway, Williamson, Latham, Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Southee, Ferguson, Henry

Shikhar Dhawan takes over the leadership role from hardik Pandya, who is not involved. The 'big runs' of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are not involved but India's strength in depth in unrivalled in these sort of contests.

Dhawan forms a strong opening combo with the excellent Shubmann Gill. Suryakumar Yadav moves onto to ODI to see if he can also dominate.

The main selection puzzle might be at No 8. Do they lengthen the batting with Washington Sundar or go for an extra pace option in Deepak Chahar.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Gill, Shreyas, Yadav, Pant, Hooda, Thakur, Sundar/Chahar, Arshdeep, Umran, Chahal

Pitch report

There has been only one ODI at Eden Park in the last five years. New Zealand defended 273 against India in 2020. Unfortunately there have been no 50-over domestics games at the venue in the last two seasons either.

If we go back further in time to include matches starting from 2015, six of ten have had first-innings scores of more than 270. There is no rain currently forecast. Backing over 270 could be available at clsoe to even money.

How to play

New Zealand are 1.824/5 and India 2.166/5. If the T20s are anything to go by, this is a choice affair. So we're happy to bet India.

There is very little to choose between the teams in terms of ability. If the Kiwis are justified favourites, it is off the back of a three-match sweep two years ago. India did win the series in 2019, though.

We'll keep the toss on our side. India are almost twice as good batting first than second in the last two years and the opportunity to put a big scor eon the baord is there in terms of historic ground form.

Tops value

Gill has four wins in his last nine and is boosted to 7/2 with Sportsbook. DOes he need time to get used to conditions, though? With the ball Yuz Chahal has five returns in 11 for India and Shardul Thakur five in 12. Both look fauir value at 7/2.

As mentioned above Henry is the standout Kiwi in the last two years with the ball. He has 17 wickets in his last seven games the 10/3 is worth a nibble. Seven different Kiwi batters have won in the last 12. Williamson, boosted to 11/4, has one win in four.