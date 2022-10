New Zealand v Bangladesh

Sunday 9 October, 07:10

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

New Zealand produced a suprisingly insipid performance against Pakistan with bat and ball in their first match. They were well-beaten by six wixkets.

Batting first they could manage only 147. And they were only briefly in the hunt with the ball when Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood were removed within the space of three balls.

What will be a concern for the Kiwis is how spinners Shadab Khan and Iftikhar were able to tie their batters down. Martin Guptill might come in for Devon Conway. Conway and kane Williamson produced very poor innings. Lockie Ferguson or Adam Milne get a game if the Kiwis are rotating.

Probable XI: Allen, Conway, Williamson, Phillips, Chapman, Neesham, Bracewell, Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Tickner

Bangladesh were well-beaten themselves by Pakistan. They came up 21 runs short in a chase as their awful form in the format continued.

There was no Shakib-al-Hasan or Mushfiqur in that match. Shakib is expected to return to the side, however, and lead.

Probable XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shakib, Afif, Mosaddek, Nurul, Yasir, Taskin, Nasum, Mahmud, Mustafizur

Pitch report

Bangladesh and now New Zealand have both found run-getting tricky at Hagley Oval. This goes against form. Bangaldesh, in terms of run rates in the last 12 months, should manage 160. New Zealand's run rate average in 2022 has them on for at least 180.

That latter stats puts into sharp focus the Kiwis' effort against Pakistan. And rather puts us of going low on their runs. We may therefore go for cheap lays at 120 and 130 Bangladesh runs if they bat first.

How to play

New Zealand are in need of a confidence-boosting win. Despite it being only their second loss in 11, the calibre of opponents during that sequence was low. They may have been dining out on too much fast food.

Bangladesh therefore might be worth a trade if they can get their spinners into the game on a surface which has provided assistance. We'd like them to bowl first and are eyeing 6.205/1 into 3.002/1. Bet the market here.

Tops value

Shakib has been boosted to 3/1 for top Bangla bat with Sportsbook. But we keep faith with Mosaddek Hossain. He has been pushed out to 20/1 from 16s despite batting at No 4 versus Pakistan. His impressive strike rate means he won't have to bat for long and it could be that 30-odd wins this.

There's a similar wager for top Kiwi. Glenn Phillips had the market at his mercy against Pakistan but produced a stodgy knock. He is 13/2 for top bat, a surprising price because he also went in at No 4.