Netherlands v England Wednesday 22 June, 10:00 TV: Live on Sky Sports Dutch showing fight The Dutch didn't disgrace themselves in game two. They showed fight and no little gumption in conditions which suited the bowlers. In that regard it was perhaps a surprise they batted first but can you blame them after the 498? Their total of 235 was respectable in an innings shortened to 41 overs. And they rather had a dash at the death. Logan van Beek and Shane Snater got some shots away to propel them to a total they had no right in getting. Scott Edwards was once again the standout batter. he topped for the second match in a row, striking at more than 100. Valerie Kingma came in for a game but Fred Klaassen remains a notable absentee. Despite being named in the squad, Klaassen has pitched up playing for Kent in the Blast. Probable XI: O'Dowd, Singh, Cooper, de Leede, Edwards, Nidamanuru, Seelar, Van Beek, Pringle, Snater, Dutt, Kingma Morgan's run England are learning something from this ODI series, which has been largely derided as utterly pointless. It could eventually turn out to be pivotal if it hastens Eoin Morgan's departure. Morgan recorded his second duck in as many innings in Amstelveen. His returns for England have been okay since the World Cup, when his only real innings of note was an easy ton against Afghanistan, but poor form in the Indian Premier League has cast doubts over his longevity. It could be that Morgan, who is struggling with fitness anyway, has a rest and lets Jos Buttler lead the side. Something that should happen long-term and in time for the World T20 in October. That would free up room for a game for either Luke Wood or David Payne. It would be most unfair if both left the tour without getting a game. If Morgan does play, both David Wiley and Reece Topley could make way. Possible XI: Roy, Salt, Malan, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, Morgan, Rashid, Carse, Payne, Wood Pitch report No rain is forecast for this 'contest' so England could be flexing their muscles in an attempt to smash more records. If England were to bat first par for them should be around the 380 mark. But there's nothing wrong with taking fancy prices on 450, 475 or 500 on runs markets. Bet the runs lines here. England 'rested' Buttler in the last game, presumably to try to test themselves. Buttler could have batted if they needed him but they chose not to. This time one suspects Buttler will be unleashed. He could even go in ahead of Dawid Malan who has had two good hits so far. There's also the possibility of Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone batting at No 3 as England look to maximum damage. The Dutch have shown decent mettle with the bat. In a normal 50-over contest 250 or more would have been comfortable. Sportsbook's 7/5 that both teams bust 250 looks generous. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. Special selection Netherlands are [27.0] with England [1.03]. We have slim hopes of any trade chance on that home price. If England were to bat first they would likely hit [1.01] within a few overs. The only smidgen of doing some work with the Dutch is if they were to bat first - and bat very well reaching the magic 300 mark. A couple nipped out in the powerplay with the ball should give the option of a return. But there are way too many ifs involved here. Instead, those interested it the result will be enamoured with Sportsbook's 5/4 that England win the game and both teams hit 250 or more. The same bet is available at 16/5 with both teams hitting 16/5. The latter is a risky pick but hardly a mug wager considering Ditch courage with the willow so far. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. Tops value Max O'Dowd has been boosted to 4/1 by Sportsbook for top Dutch bat. Edwards is 5/1 as he seeks a hat-trick of wins. For England, Jason Roy has been boosted to 3/1. Jos Buttler is 7/2 and Liam Livingstone 15/2. The price that stands out, however, is Moeen ALi at 22s. If we're right and Malan is stood down the order, then it could be a cracking wager. With the ball, Brydon Carse is vastly underrated at 11/2. He could be something of a senior man if Payne and Wood are given a try. The pair are price at 4/1 and 7/2 respectively. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. In a normal 50-over contest 250 or more would have been comfortable"</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/netherlands-v-england/31538549">(0.5pts) Back both teams to score 250 or more <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369">Netherlands v England</a><br> Wednesday 22 June, 10:00<br> TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong><p><strong><h2>Dutch showing fight</h2></strong> </p><p>The Dutch didn't disgrace themselves in game two. They showed fight and no little gumption in conditions which suited the bowlers. In that regard it was perhaps a surprise they batted first but can you blame them after the 498?</p><p><strong>Their total of 235 was respectable in an innings shortened to 41 overs</strong>. And they rather had a dash at the death. Logan van Beek and Shane Snater got some shots away to propel them to a total they had no right in getting.</p><p>Scott Edwards was once again the standout batter. he topped for the second match in a row, striking at more than 100.</p><p>Valerie Kingma came in for a game but Fred Klaassen remains a notable absentee. Despite being named in the squad, Klaassen has pitched up playing for Kent in the Blast.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> O'Dowd, Singh, Cooper, de Leede, Edwards, Nidamanuru, Seelar, Van Beek, Pringle, Snater, Dutt, Kingma</p><p><strong><h2>Morgan's run</h2></strong> </p><p>England are learning something from this ODI series, which has been largely derided as utterly pointless. It could eventually turn out to be pivotal if it hastens Eoin Morgan's departure.</p><p>Morgan recorded his second duck in as many innings in Amstelveen. His returns for England have been okay since the World Cup, when his only real innings of note was an easy ton against Afghanistan, but poor form in the Indian Premier League has cast doubts over his longevity.</p><p>It could be that Morgan, who is struggling with fitness anyway, has a rest and lets Jos<strong> Buttler lead the side</strong>. Something that should happen long-term and in time for the World T20 in October.</p><p>That would free up room for a game for either Luke Wood or David Payne. It would be most unfair if both left the tour without getting a game. If Morgan does play, both David Wiley and Reece Topley could make way.</p><p><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Roy, Salt, Malan, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, Morgan, Rashid, Carse, Payne, Wood</p><p><strong><h2>Pitch report</h2></strong> </p><p>No rain is forecast for this 'contest' so England could be flexing their muscles in an attempt to smash more records. If England were to bat first par for them should be around the 380 mark.</p><p>But there's nothing wrong with taking fancy prices on 450, 475 or 500 on runs markets. Bet the runs lines <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200339330">here.</a> England 'rested' Buttler in the last game, presumably to try to test themselves. Buttler could have batted if they needed him but they chose not to.</p><p>This time one suspects Buttler will be unleashed. <strong>He could even go in ahead of Dawid Malan who has had two good hits so far.</strong> There's also the possibility of Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone batting at No 3 as England look to maximum damage.</p><p>The Dutch have shown decent mettle with the bat. In a normal 50-over contest 250 or more would have been comfortable. Sportsbook's 7/5 that both teams bust 250 looks generous. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/netherlands-v-england/31538549">Bet the Sportsbook markets here. </a></p><p><strong><h2>Special selection</h2></strong> </p><p>Netherlands are <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b> with England <b class="inline_odds" title="1/33"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.03</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/33</span></b>. We have slim hopes of any trade chance on that home price. If England were to bat first they would likely hit <b class="inline_odds" title="1/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.01</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/100</span></b> within a few overs.</p><p>The only smidgen of doing some work with the Dutch is if they were to bat first - and bat very well reaching the magic 300 mark. A couple nipped out in the powerplay with the ball should give the option of a return. But there are way too many ifs involved here.</p><p>Instead, those interested it the result will be enamoured with <strong>Sportsbook's 5/4 that England win the game and both teams hit 250 or more</strong>. The same bet is available at 16/5 with both teams hitting 16/5. The latter is a risky pick but hardly a mug wager considering Ditch courage with the willow so far. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/netherlands-v-england/31538549">Bet the Sportsbook markets here. </a></p><p><strong><h2>Tops value</h2></strong> </p><p><strong>Max O'Dowd</strong> has been boosted to 4/1 by Sportsbook for top Dutch bat. Edwards is 5/1 as he seeks a hat-trick of wins. </p><p>For England, Jason Roy has been boosted to 3/1. Jos Buttler is 7/2 and Liam Livingstone 15/2. The price that stands out, however, is <strong>Moeen ALi at 22s</strong>. If we're right and Malan is stood down the order, then it could be a cracking wager.</p><p>With the ball, Brydon Carse is vastly underrated at 11/2. He could be something of a senior man if Payne and Wood are given a try. <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> 