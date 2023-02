Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

Friday 17 February, 00:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Sultans have suffered a blow by losing pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for the season. He was supposed to be aconstant from last season in a revamped bowling unit. They may have Josh Little and Wayne Parnell available for this one, though.

Possible XI: Masood, Rizwan,Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, Khushdil, Akeal, Usama, Sameen, Abbas, Ihsanullah

Zalmi are underway after an impressive win in their opener against Karachi. Impressive because they busted the toss bias and fought back admirably to defend 199.

Possible XI: Haris, Babar, Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Rajapaksa, Neesham, Shakib, Wahab, Shahzad, Muqeem, Irshad

Pitch report

Quetta were rolled for 110 in the one game at Multan so far. This was in keeping with domestic scores in September when only eight games in 17 saw first-innings scores of 160 or more. A high par line in the mid 160s is a possible short.

Back Sultans 1.78

How to play

Multan are 1.784/5 with Zalmi 2.206/5. It's not surprising those are the odds because Sultans were the best team in the ladder last term.

On the head-to-head Sultans have won six of the last seven. And they may well expect to make it seven with Wahab and Shakib-al-Hasan potential weak links to be exploited.

Tops value

Rilee Rossouw was in murderous form against Quetta and is 10/3 for top Multan bat. He is 9/1 for man of the match. Destroyer with the ball, Ihsanullah is 11/4 jolly for most Multan wickets. We note the 9/1 about Khushdil Shah most wickets, too. He didn't bowl against Quetta but has a brillaint 2022 with the ball. Babar Azam is boosted to 13/5 for top Zalmi.