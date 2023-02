Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Sunday 19 February, 09:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw are dovetailing superbly to lead Multan's charge. The pair combined to post 210 against Zalmi in an easy win last time out. They added batting power with Carlos Brathwaite in that game but he was not needed. We're not sure he'll be of much use against spinners, though.

Possible XI: Masood, Rizwan, Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, Khushdil, Bratwaite, Usama, Abbas, Sameen, Ihsanullah

Alex Hales is still a week away for United so Paul Stirling should continue in the opening slot. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is also unavailable. Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills could both make their first appearances of the season.

Possible XI: Stirling, Hassan, van der Dussen, Munro, Azam, Asif, Faheem, T Curran, Shadab, Wasim, Raees

Pitch report

Instead of a straight runs par-line play we're eyeing up that middle- and lower-order from United for a bet option.

It's loaded with so much power that they could add 50 or 60 in the last four. Adding that on the innings runs market could offer big prices.

We note that Sportsbook go 6/5 that both teams score 170 or more.

Trade United batting first into 1.7

Multan are 1.875/6 favourites with United 2.0621/20. The odds are reflective of two well-matched, powerful sides.

It could be a toss game insofar that batting first is important. The opportunity for a big score up front and then scoreboard pressure making the difference might make for a winning strategy.

If United bat first we can see them flipping the odds and a trade may be the best option.

Tops value

Rizwan has been boosted to 11/4 by Sportsbook for top MS bat but Rossouuw's faster rate means he has been catching up. He is 10/3. Stirling is 3/1. The 9/1 about Shabad Khan is disaapointing considering he's batting as a tailender for some bizarre reason.