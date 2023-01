Runs in offing at MCG

Stoinis set to depart

Sixers stronger man for man

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Friday 6 January, 07:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Stars are bottom of the pile after two wins in seven. The decision of Marcus Stoinis to quit for the UAE T20 League from January 25 says a lot about their prospects for improvement.

They were beaten by Renegades last time out when failing to chase 142. Their batting has been fragile from the get-go.

Probable XI: Clarke, Rogers, Webster, Stoinis, Cartwright, Larkin, Kellaway, Coulter-Nile, Wood, Boult, Zampa

Sixers were denied the chance to chase at 11 an over against Heat because of rain. They may have been grateful for the poor weather. It is alarming that in consecutive games Heat took their bowlers to the cleaners.

Man for man they are vastly superior to Heat - and indeed most sides. With Steve Smith and Nathan Lyin to bolster them after the third Test they must surely click at some stage.

Probable XI: Philippe, Vince, Hughes, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Jordan, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe

Pitch report

Six matches from ten last season in the Bash at the MCG produced scores of 160 or more in the first dig. This season we have had totals of 183 and 141. Going over a par line at around 166.5 may be a solid option. No rain is forecast. Even money that both teams hit 160 with Sportsbook isn't too shabby, either.

How to play

Sixers crushed Stars by seven wickets earlier in the competition and the 1.728/11 available about the visitors may look like a decent price indeed when all is said and done.

Sixers are straining at the leash it seems to put a marker down in this tournament and are only going to get stronger. Stars appear to have given up the ghost. Against a superior outfit they could suffer again, particularly with Steve O'Keefe returning to the Sixers to give more control.

Tops value

Josh Philippe and Joe Clarke - who is getting a reputation for playing for dud teams - have been boosted by Sportsbook for top Sixers and Stars bat respectively. They are 3/1 and 16/5. Moises Henriques dominated Stars in the previous clash to cop and the 9/2 may be popular. Chris Jordan isn't a 100/1 chance, by the way.