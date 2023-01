MCG pitch looks flat

Renegades skip Maddinson injured

Mackenzie Harvey could open

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

Tuesday January 3rd 08:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Stars got a win in just in the nick of time. Their eight-run success over Adelaide Strikers was only their second of the tournament and they were beginning to look like whipping boys.

It was no coincidence that it came after a big effort from key man Marcus Stoinis with the bat. The batting remains frail, though and the bowlers are underpeforming. Nathan Coulter-Nile has been dropped for Liam Hatcher.

Probable XI: Clarke, Rogers, Webster, Stoinis, Cartwright, Larkin, Kellway, Wood, Boult, Hatcher, Zampa

Renegades have finally had some good news. The hopeless Nic Maddinson, their skip, is injured. he has contributed three runs in the last five innings. Sam Harper is most likely to return to the opening slot as a result but they have other options.

Possible XI: Harper/Harvey, Guptill, March, Finch, Wells, Handscomb, Akeal, Sutherland, K Richardson, Rogers, Mujeeb

Pitch report

Six matches from ten last season in the Bash at the MCG produced scores of 160 or more in the first dig. The wicket seemed to get better as the tournament progressed. This term there has been one match with a first innings score of 183 by Stars against Hurricanes. If Stars bat first there may be value in over 170 at 2.1511/10.

How to play

These are two poor sides, despite Stars showing some form against Strikers. Renegades, runaway leaders at the start, have been found out coming up against decent opposition. They're on a four-game losing streak.

Stars are probably justified favourites at 1.8910/11 as a result but one shouldn't be rushing to bet this one. One suspects that if Stars get a chance to repeat a strong first-innings with the bat (as they did against Adelaide) they trade much shorter at the break. Renegades' batting is untrustworthy.

Tops value

Joe Clarke has been boosted to 11/4 for top Stars bat as he returns to the venue where he posted a ton against Hurricanes. Stoinis is 3/1. If Renegades go with Mack Harvey instead of returning Harper, he could open so 14s is value.

Harvey opened with considerable success in the 2021 edition. Harper, has however, opened this term. Sportsbook have not listed him. In ability terms, Shaun Marsh has very little to beat at 11/4.