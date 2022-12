Stars underrated at 2.34 11/8

Luke Wood catches eye at 100/1 for top bat

Ben McDermott the dangerman for HH

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

Friday 16 December, 06:05

Team news

Stars made a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a narrow defeat by Thunder. It highlighted their expected strength and weakness.

The batting flopped but the bowling was excellent. They took a defence of 122 to the last ball and would have won it if they had kept their nerve. Marcus Stoinis has moved to the middle order to counter the loss of Glenn Maxwell.

Possible XI: Clarke, Rogers, Burns, Larkin, Stoinis, Cartwright, Webster, Wood, Coulter-Nile, Boult, Zampa

Hobart have placed faith in a trio of Pakistan power players although only Asif Ali and Shadab Khan should be available for this match. Faheem Ashraf remains on Test duty.

Jimmy Neesham has been named in the squad as his replacement and should make his Bash debut. Caleb Jewell is also listed suggesting he could open with Matthew Wade moving to a finishing role. D'Arcy Short may be the sixth bowler.

Probable XI: McDermott, Jewell, Short, Asif Ali, David, Wade, Shadab, Neesham, Meredith, Ellis, Tremain

Pitch report

Six matches from ten last season in the Bash produced scores of 160 or more in the first dig. The wicket seemed to get better as the tournament progressed. In the six T20i that have followed there has been only one score of 160 or more. Weather has had an impact - certainly in the World Cup - and a clear forecast may make all the difference to batters. The innings runs market is here.

How to play

The market has certainly taken a view on this Hobart side. Despite a mediocre effort last term they have been installed as tournament favourites and no better than 1.738/11 here.

We're yet to be convinced. Stars have an enviable bowling attack and on a large outfield they should be capable of doing enough good work to get a foothold. They could flip these odds from 2.3411/8.

Tops value

Clarke has been boosted to 7/2 for top Stars bat with Sportsbook. he should retain his opening position. It's slightly surprising to see No 8 Luke Wood priced at 100/1 given Stars' poor return last time. He should be half that. For Hobart, Ben McDermott has a brilliant record in the last couple of years and should be jolly instead of Matthew Wade. 11/4 is perfectly reasonable.