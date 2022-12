Sixers beginning to shine

Renegades rely on spin pair

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers

Friday 30 December, 07:30

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Renegades have lost two in a row, most recently against Sixers. It may be no coincidence that as soon as they have come up against better teams, they have struggled. In time, things could get worse. Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman are both expected to leave in the first week of January leaving them chronically short.

The squad is unchanged. Martin Guptill and Shaun Marsh are available and playing in an effort to bolster the batting.

Possible XI: Guptill, Maddinson, Finch, Marsh, Wells, Handscomb, Akeal, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Mujeeb

Sixers have won three in a row and are looking like their usual selves. Ben Dwarshius returned to the side and took four wickets in the success over Renegades.

Spinner Steve O'Keefe has not travelled with the squad. Offie Todd Murphy is expected to continue in his absence.

Probable XI: Philippe, Patterson, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Bird, Murphy

Pitch report

Big runs are not to be expected based on pitch data. In the one Bash match so far, Heat posted 137. Previously, in six World T20 matches at the Simmonds Stadium there were only two scores of 160 or more in first dig.

In the four Bash matches in the last two years at the venue, there were two scores of 160 or more. Renegades look the more solid unders play at around 153.5 after being bowled out for 115.

How to play

Sixers are 1.845/6 favourites with Renegades 2.166/5. It is perhaps surprising that Sixers are not shorter considering the beating they dished out to their rivals on Wednesday by 34 runs. Man for man they are superior and now they have found a rhythm they should win again.

Still, it may not be all plain sailing. Renegades traded as short favourites in that match when bowling first. That is their strength. Akeal and Mujeeb in tandem have really put a squeeze on teams. If they bowl first again they can flip the odds.

Tops value

A couple of prices that stand out relate to the No 6 pair for each team. Dan Christian and Peter Handscomb look chunky at 18s for top Sixers and renegades bat respectively. Josh Philippe and Martung Guptill have been boosted to 11/4 and 7/2 respectively.