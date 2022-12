Agar out for Perth

Scorchers form team

Maddinson reverts to type

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Sunday 1 January, 02:40

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Renegades' fast start is beginning to be exposed after meeting better teams. It's three defeats on the spin after an easy start against Heat (twice) and Thunder. Martin Guptill and Peter Handscomb are yet to make an impressions

Probable XI: Guptill, Maddinson, Finch, Marsh, Wells, Handscomb, Hosein, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Mujeeb

Scorchers are top of the three with four wins from five. But they will be without Ashton Agar, who has been added to Australia's Test squad. It has the potential to upset the balance of a team which has been using only five bowlers. Slow-left arm Cooper Connolly, 19, may be asked to play in an all-rounder role

Possible XI: Lyth, Du Plessis, Hobson, Inglis, Turner, Hardie, J Richardson, Connolly, Tye, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

Pitch report

The Marvel Stadium has been reliable for batting. More than 170 has been busted in the first innings 11 times in the last 16. Perth are the more trustworthy team on the runs market, though. They average a whole run more per over than Renegades with 8.5 playing 7.5.

How to play

Scorchers are 1.715/7 with Renegades 2.305/4. Those are the sort of prices we would expect. A trade could even be tricky on the home team.

Their strongest suit is their bowling with Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman in brilliant form. But bowling first, Renegades could come under the pump on a flat on.

So a waiting game could be the best ploy. Renegades don't bowl the pair up front so they could be a tarde post powerplay. Alternatively, a similar gamble with Renegades defending makes sense. They might come in from 2.407/5 to even money.

Tops value

Jono Wells has appeal at 15/2 for top Renegades bat with Sportsbook. He has little to beat. Nic Maddinson appears to have settled into a funk (again). Sportsbook's 20/21 that he goes under 19.5 runs has appeal. He's gone under that score 11 times in the last 16.