Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Monday 27 February, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Lahore found batting form against Zalmi, notching a monstrous 241 as they paired Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets in a pricey chase but the result was never in doubt. Sam Billings for Shai Hope is also a good move.

Probable XI: Baig, Fakhar, Shafique, Billings, Talat, Raza, Wiese, R Khan, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman

United could have Alex Hales available. He could open with Rahmanaullah Gurbaz with Colin Munro moving to No 3. If not, Rassie van der Dussen will retain his spot at first down.

Possible XI: Hales, Gurbaz, Munro, Shadab, Azam, Asif, Faheem, Mubasir, Hasan, Farooqi, Abrar

Both sides to score 170 6/4

Pitch report

Lahore's reputation for runs early on in a tournament held up in that first game and we expect a par line in the mid 170s again. We'd still rather be on United for runs, though, because their batting line-up is more powerful. Both teams for 170 is 6/4 with Sportsbook.

How to play

United are marginal favourites at 1.9420/21. That is about right considering their superior hitting ability. But the toss is key.

Fourteen of the last 20 matches have been won by the side batting first. It's so good for batting that big runs create scoreboard pressure.

Sportsbook go 10/1 that a century is scored in the first dig. It looks so flat the wicket that it's an 'eye' wager. Simialrly big bats appeal for man of the match - Fakhar at 7s, Azam Khan at 14s and Asif Ali at 16s.