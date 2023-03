Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Monday 6 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Kings must win their final two matches and hope Zalmi don't win again (or win once and lose three heavily) if they are to make the play-offs. In short, they're done for.

Sharjeel Khan has returned to the XI with Matthew Wade moving to a finishing role. Ben Cutting has been dropped.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Rossington, Tahir, Shoaib, Imad, Irfan, Wade, Yamin, Tye, Amir, Shamsi

Quetta suffered another defeat against Islamabad on Sunday. They at least worked out that Mohammad Nawaz had to bat up the order. Bringing in anopther leftie, Najibullah Zadran, was another obvious trick they'd been missing. The result was a half decent batting show. Mohammad Hasnain remains an injury doubt.

Possible XI: Yasir, Smeed, Sarfaraz, Nawaz, Najibullah, Umar Akmal, Smith, Umaid, Naseem, Naveen

Pitch report

Of the last 35 matches, there have been 19 scores in first-innings of more than 170. Eight of the last 23 have been won by the chaser. Karachi are a signigicantly better batting team with a run rate above nine and Quetta below 7.4. They also have 0.4 on the same metric with the ball. Karachi to go over 165 may be a wise wager. Karachi to win and both teams to score 160 is 7/5.

Kings are 1.728/11 with Quetta 2.3211/8. Quetta are a disaster zone and can't seemingly win from any position. They had United in trouble but, of course, let things slip.

We expect Kings to have a wobble here and there so taking the short pre-toss price is not advised. There should be plenty of opportuity to bet them as a choice affair in-play.

Tops value

There's two obvious ricks on top Kings bat. Sarfaraz and Nawaz, who batted at Nos 3 and 4 respectively, are 15/2 and 17/1 with Sportsbook. Imad Wasim is overpriced at 11/1 given terrific hitting form for Quetta. Shoaib Malik, however, has the best head-to-head record and warrants support at 4s.