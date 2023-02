Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Sunday 19 February, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Karachi suffered a depressing defeat by Quetta on Saturday, falling short in a moderate chase of 168. Matthew Wade produced a stinker of a knock, crawling to 15, and ultimately cost his team.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Vince, Haider, Shoaib, Wade, Imad, Irfan, Tye, Amir, Tahir, Amin

Qalandars have played only once so far, beating Mukltan in the opener. We're very worried about Shai Hope at No 3. It's surprsing he gets the nod over Sam Billings who is short-term replacemetn for Rashid Kahn.

Possible XI: Fakhar, Baig, Hope, Ghulam, Raza, Talat, Wiese, Dawson, Afridi, Rauf, Z Khan

Pitch report

In the last 14 matches 11 teams batting first have scored 170 or more. There was a blank in Kings-Quetta, which may have not been that surprising given the weakness of those teams. Karachi could struggle for 170 or more against a crack Lahore unit and a short on a high par line with them batting first is shrewd.

Trade Kings to 1.80

How to play

Qalandars are the champions and are priced at 1.804/5. Ordinarily we'd smash a price like that but looking at the possible XI it is hard not to reckon that it is anything other than correct. There is very little power there.

True, their bowling with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf is unrivalled and that is key on a flat deck but we can see Kings flipping the odds in this game.

Tops value

James Vince has been boosted to 11/4 for top Karachi bat. He doesn't have a much amount to beat. For Lahore, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese are value at 11/2 and 12/1 respectively. Afridi is 5/2 for top Lahore bowler and 9/1 for man of the match.