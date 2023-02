Karachi Kings v Islamabad Utd

Thursday 16 Fenruary, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Karachi have suffered a significant blow with the injury of left-arm pacer Mir Hamza. He was a bright spot in a gloomy campaign last term and after defeat in game one against Zalmi the portents are not good. James Vince could make his first start, though.

Possible XI: Wade, Vince, Sharjeel, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad, Yamin, Tye, Tahir, Amir

There's unlikely to be Alez Hales or Rahmanullah Gurbaz yet for United. So Paul Stirling may slot in as opener. Another option is Sohaib Maqsood with Rassie van der Dussen in the middle order.

Possible XI: Munro, Maqsood, Moeen, Shadab, Azam Khan, Faheem, Hasan, Wasim, Gohar, Farooqi

Back Utd 180 or more 1st inns runs 2.10

In the last 13 matches ten teams batting first have scored 170 or more. In five games more than 200 has been busted. Both teams to hit 170 is as short as 5/6 with Sportsbook. We're keen on United for big runs and will look for 180 or more at around 2.1011/10.

How to play

United are short favourites at 1.695/7. That's too short on a batting pitch with a toss bias for the chaser. United are ones to watch long term, though if they can solve their profligate bowling.

It may well be that they're fine but they have to prove it first. And that means Kings may well be worth a bet chasing at even chunkier odds at the break.

Tops value

Shadab Khan has been United's pivotal player and the 10/1 that he top scores has appeal. Likewise man of the match at 9/1. For Kings, Vince is boosted to 11/4.