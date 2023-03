Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

Thursday 16 March, 14:00

TV: Live on SKy Sports

Team news

United are hoping that Azam Khan is fit after he busted a finger two games ago against Lahore. He didn't bat in that match and then missed the last group game against Zalmi. Sohaib Maqsood plays if he's not fit.

Possible XI: Hales, Gurbaz, Munro, Shadab, Azam, Asif Ali, Faheem, Mubasir, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Farooqi

Zalmi welcome back Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz after both sat out the last match. Mohammad Haris found some much-needed form in that contest and should bat at No 3.

Possible XI: Ayub, Babar, Haris, Powell, Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah, Khurram, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad

Pitch report

The Lahore pitch has been good for batting and although bowlers dominated in Lahore-Multan on Wednesday, we'd be surprised if these sides were capable of such canny displays. Zalmi have an average economy of 10.2 and United 9.33 so a bet on the side batting first for 180 or more at even money is decent, particularly United.

How to play

United are 1.814/5 favourites with Zalmi 2.206/5. On the head-to-heads, Zalmi may be a little aggrieved. In their last game, without Babar, they beat United by 13 runs, defending 179.

The toss will be key, though. It's a bat-first venue and with a decent score likely it could be that scoreboard pressure makes all the diffeerence.

Back United 180 runs or more 1st inns 2.0

Tops value

We were very keen for Alex Hales to end his drought in the previous meeting because he averaged 61 against the Zalmi bowlers. It was another failure, though. In his last ten his best scores are 34 and 26. He is boosted to 16/5. Babar averages 47 against the United line-up and is boosted to 12/5. Mohammad Haris is a major contender, though. From 50 balls against this lot he has 100 runs with two outs. He is 4/1. We also note the 17/2 that a century is scored.