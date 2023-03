Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

Tuesday 7 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Islamabad can open up a four-point lead over Sultans with two to play in the race for the top two. Alex Hales has had two games to tune up and could be ready to go big.

Possible XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sultans have lost two in a row and they suddenly look vulnerable. They won't have David Miller or Rilee Rossouw available for the play-offs. They desperately need batting back up. Tim David needs to turn up sharpish.

Possible XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Pitch report

Of the last 37 matches, there have been 20 scores in first-innings of more than 170. Ten of the last 25 have been won by the chaser. Sultans have been more powerful with the bat than United in terms of run rate so may be considered more reliable to go over the par line. Islamabad have also been more pricey with the ball.

How to play

That data suggests Sultans are the wager doesn't it? Well, they're marginal outsiders at 1.991/1.

It sure is a tight game but we've been consistently worried about United's leaky bowling. It's a problem they had last term, too.

Surely Multan aren't bad enough to lose three on the spin? Keep that toss bias on side and keep faith.

Tops value

Alex Hales is boosted to 3/1 but the combo of a poor run of form and a terrible head-to-head against this attack makes him a swerve. Instead Shadab Khan averages 34 on the same metric so appeals at 6/1.

For Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan has been boosted to 13/5. Given that he has 101 runs off 83 balls against this attack without losing his wicket it's a solid bet.