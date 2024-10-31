India v New Zealand Third Test Tips: Can India avoid whitewash?

India v New Zealand

Friday 1 November 04:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

India v New Zealand Third Test team news

India have been beaten in a home series for the first time since 2012.But there is unlikely to be panic. The hosts could well pick the same XI as they look to build for next month's Test in Australia.

Akash Deep, the pacer, is possibly under pressure. He took zero Kiwi wickets in the first innings in game two and wasn't used in the second. Mohammad Siraj could come back in or Harshit Rana who has been addded to the group. Washington Sundar's 11 wickets in the match means he is firmly ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for the third-spinner role.

Otherwise India need runs from the Big Two: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit has taken criticisim from the two losses and his leadership has come under scrutiny.

Possible India XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Kohli, Sarfarz, Pant, Rahul, Jadeja, Ashwin, Sundar, Bumrah, Harshit

New Zealand have confirmed that Kane Williamson will not be travelling to India for the third Test. Instead they will be extra cautious with his groin injury and hope he is 100% for the series against England next month.

It was doubtful that he would, or should, force his way into an history-making XI. The only changes New Zealand may consider could be due to workload with that England contest in mind. So Mattt Henry comes into contention for either Tim Southee or Will O'Rourke. Ajaz Patel returns to the venue where he took all 10 India wickets.

Possible New Zealand XI: Latham, Conway, Young, Ravindra, Mitchell, Blundell, Phillips, Santner, Southee/Henry/O'Rourke, Ajaz

India v New Zealand Second Test pitch report

There have been only two tests at the Wankhede in 10 years. There is a temptation to reckon that it is a road because of what we have seen in white ball games but, generally, that's not a great strategy. The last Test was in 2021 when India did to New Zealand what many have been expecting them to do this series. They rolled them for 62 and 167 as their spinners dominated. Overall, 16 of the 20 Kiwi wickets went to spin. Ajaz's ten should not be forgotten, either.

Spin should be expected, then. The red soil surface may make batting easier in the first dig, though. Just like waiting for a strong India win, we are waiting for their batters to shine. Could this be the game? They have not failed to bust 325 in any of their first innings in their home series in the last five years. We could get around 2.001/1 about 330 or more.

New Zealand's price started the series iat around 17.016/1 was then cut to 7.5013/2 and, two wins later, is now at 5.409/2. Unfortunately this has not meant that India's price has drifted. At 1.374/11 they are pretty resolute. It is the draw which has taken the hit, now at 10.5019/2.

And that is our first port of call. There is no weather to assist but a strong first-innings show with the bat could well see that price take a dive by at least half. It is one to trade, though, as it is reasonable to expect the pitch to wear and make batting tricky in the third- and fourth-innings.

The toss has to be seen as key, too. India will feel under pressure if it doesn't go their way and they have to bowl first. Otherwise, they really should save face. They have not lost three tests at home in a series since 1977 against England.

The biggest factor of all may be Kiwi fatigue. It should not be underestimated the mental and physical toll winning in Ondia takes. It may be very hard for them to go to the well again with the series pouched.

Virat Kohli was 4/15.00 at the start of the series for top India bat. We await Sportsbook prices with interest for first-innnings. With a win rate that has dipped to 26.% with two blanks, he is getting closer to the win zone. We would need 3/14.00 for value but fortunately there is money on the Exchange at 4.904/1. We will also consider to score a 50 prices. Rohit Sharma has to be a swerve as he just won't be big enough with a two-year win rate of just 16%. Yas Jasiwal is of interest though (23%) and the 5.609/2 would be a fair play.

For the Kiwis we remain keen to Glenn Phillips. He has two wins in ten and the 8.808/1 mark on the Exchange will warrant a bet. He showed decent touch in the second innings in Pune. With the ball, Henry has five wins in nine.

Recommended Bet Back Glenn Phillips top NZ 1st inns bat EXC 8.8

