India v New Zealand

Wednesday 1 February, 13:30

TV: Live on YouTube

Team news

India levelled the series on a wicket which both teams described as a 'shocker'. Even so, we expects the hosts to name the same XI.

Suryakumar Yadav squeezed home for a top-bat win but it does seem ridiculous that the best batter in the format has to wait for Rahul Tripathi to have a hit before he gets to the crease.

Probable XI: Ishan, Gill, Tripathi, Yadav, Hardik, Hooda, Sundar, Kuldeep, Mavi, Arshdeep, Chahal

The Kiwis got the worst of the Lucknow pitch and were blown away for 98. They are unlikely to suffer a loss of confidence because the surface was largely to blame.

They could still make changes. Blair Tickner was barely used and Jacob Duffy pulled up after five balls. Benjamin Lister, a southpaw pacer, and Henry Shipley may come in.

Possible XI; Allen, Conway, Chapman, Phillips, Mitchell, Bracewell, Satner, Sodhi, Shipley, Ferguson, Lister

Pitch report

In only three of the last seven 160 or more has been busted in Ahmedabad in first dig. Before that sequence in IPL we had five T20s between India and England back-to-back when 160 or more was busted three times.

Given the data it has to be said that playing overs is risky and the shrewd money will be shorting the par line, most likely if the Kiwis bat first.

How to play

It is easy to forget that following a whitewash in the ODI seires that India are not that an impressive T20 team. How many of this lot get into a world XI? Shy and Hardik. End of discussion.

Sure, the Kiwis may only be able to make a case for Glenn Phillips and, perhaps Lockie Ferguson, but another dodgy wicket would suit the visitors if they could get to cause carnage on it first up. they are far from a shabby bet at [2.96] to continue India's misery in the format.

Back G Phillips top New Zealand bat 7/2

Tops value

Once more into the brach with Phillips. He really should have delievered last time yet Sportsbook's 7/2 still gives us a chunky edge. Sky remains at 3/1 and we'll sit this one out with him. Instead keep an eye on Hardik who is a win-rate fancy at 7/1.