India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 1

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for the second Test in Chennai. Can England increase their lead? Will India improve after a disastrous display in game one? Our full match preview is here while there are some big prices to avail yourself of in our side markets preview here

Saturday, 06.47am

Big session this. Should define the match. If India end it only four down, they will have put themselves in an extremely strong position. They have to really get their heads down, though. I'm not convinced they can do that. There is now decent spin for Leach and Moeen.

Saturday, 06.03am

England bang in the game. They need to be. They shouldn't be. India have again been sloppy. Gill shouldered arms to a straight one early on. Pujara's dismissal was soft. And then Kohli, inexplicably, tried a booming drive off Moeen when he'd just arrived at the crease. The explanation can only be pure arrogance. India need to knuckle down. Work hard. Grind it out. Are they capable of that? Not sure. England are one wicket away from Pant and his swashbuckling style won't worry them. If India do put in the difficult yards, a score of 300 or more looks darn useful on a surface which will surely break up. But given they have the best conditions, they should be further ahead. I'd say England have taken that session. India 1.511/2, England 3.90, the draw 11.010/1.

Saturday, 05.45am

Huge wicket for England, who have fought back admirably. Moeen got one to spin big and Virat was castled. He was so surprised he rveiewed it. When he was clean bowled. Rohit aside, it is fair to say that India, at the moment, are in danger of another ill-disciplined performance.

Saturday, 05.41am

Oh Pujara. A bit of a gimme by his stndards. Pushed out with no conviction to Leach and England keep themselves in touch. India 1.384/11 to 1.412/5 though. England 5.905/1. Draw drifting to 7.206/1. Clearly a string view that this is a road at the moment, but it won't be by days three and four.

Saturday, 05.29am

Oh go on, then. Since you asked. Here's the top ten of Test players with the highest 50-100 conversion percentages...Sportsbook go 10/11 that Rohit busts 98 or more.

Bradman 69

Headley 66

Dhawan 58

Ponsford 53

Ames 52

Kohli 53

Walcott 51

Azharuddin 51

Clarke 51

Hayden 51





Saturday, 05.23am

If Rohit is disciplined here, he can get as many as he likes. ALl very easy for him as he brings up his half century. Once he gets to a half-century he converts to three figures 33% of the time. Is that any good? It's a bit 'meh'. Kohli converts 53%. That is the sixth-best of all time. Moeen Ali bowling well, by the way.

Saturday, 05.02am

This is a perfect pitch for Rohit. 6-4 off Stokes. Slow turn for Leach. England's next plan of attack is to hope for reverse. That might turn up (might not) just before lunch.

Saturday, 04.46am

This looks like a stand and deliver surface at the moment. Meaning that off the pacers at least you can pla that front foot and drive. Perfect for Rohit, who is that sort of player who likes it nice and easy. I mean, who doesn't but that freedom gets him in the mood. He is 13/5 for top India bat with Virat 2/1 and Pujara 3/1. We're shy of the top bat market because on a flat surface, 120 could beat 110. Rohit is 10/11 for 60.5 or more with Sportsbook. He already has 24. Leach into the attack now. Are we going to see big spin to derail the India run charge?

Saturday, 04.33am

The big question here is: at what stage do I got and make a cuppa. I'm not afraid of missing the action. I fear the light-sleeping habits of a six-year-old. And I can hear her stirring. Wondering what would be a bigger disaster, Chet Pujara retiring hurt after a nasty bang on the finger or her wondering in now and being irritating as hell for the next three hours?

Saturday, 04.27am

Saturday, 04.23am

I know we're only four overs in but this wicket looks like a road in the first-innings. There is zip and shape with the new ball but see that off and you should be on for a big one.Rhoti, as is his wont, likes to plant his front foot and drive through off without fear. He's done it a couple of times now. A clear sign that it's a true surface.

Saturday, 04.10am

Worst possible start for India. Gill has shouldered arms to a straight one. Nothing pitch-related in that one to Stone. It's a bad error of judgement. Surely India cannot be as chaotic as they were in the first Test? Pujara in. 1.528/15 India, 7.06/1 England and the draw 5.204/1.

Saturday, 04.00am

India's innings runs are 1.9010/11 for 400 or more. https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.179139354 That could well be a buy. But. Patience. We need to have a look at this pitch first. It is a different soil to the first Test, blacker and crumbier. So we expect it to break up significantly early on

Saturday, 03.58am

England have decided to 'rest' James Anderson. We get that from the point of view of over-exertion. But he is a finely-tuned athlete, no? One suspects England need their absolute best XI to take on in the hardest challenge in world cricket and one that rose to that challenge magnificently. The call to axe Dom Bess is bang on correct, though. England have taken him out of the firing line before something unpleasant happens. We've got a couple of wagers of note for this India innings - backing Virat Kohli and Chet Pujara for runs. The explanations are here. They are underrated for centuries at 7/2 and 6/1 respectively. Here are the win rates for top India batsman...

India top batsman wins/matches

Kohli 12/29

Pujara 5 t/31

Rahane 3/30

Ashwin 1/25

Pant 2/15

Saturday, 03.51am

Welcome back to my bed (spare room obvs). Tuck yourself in for a potential rollercoaster ride (not in that way, obvs). It's advantage India, then. Their price has collapsed immediately. They are no better than 1.491/2 with England taking a big hike to 6.205/1. The draw is 5.709/2. The pitch, according to Virat Kohli is expected to go well for day one and then take drastic turn.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Mohammed Siraj

England: 1 Rory Burns, 2 Dom Sibley, 3 Dan Lawrence, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Stuart Broad, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Jack Leach.