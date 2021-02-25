India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 2

11.10 Eng 1-2 The problem we have as punters in this situation is that if we're betting on England being rolled, we're taking bad value. That's because with wickets falling almost every over at the moment, we're taking artificially low prices on runs. So we push back. We want to go against the tide. As you all love a stat this is only the second entry in the last 11 which has been a wicket. Crazy.

WICKET 11.07 Eng 0-2 This is almost laughable from England. They haul themselves back into the game and in the first three balls we have two wickets and one leg-before review. England are not even giving us time to get a bet on they're so bad. They WERE 1.8910/11 to lay for 150 or more. Bairstow has a pair. He reviewed a lbw. Then he missed a straight one. He's had a good game.

WICKET 11.01 Eng 0-1 First ball! Crawley is cleaned up. Was just typing that England need to be positive and play their shots because any minute now they will get one with their name on. England innings runs line is 132-140

WICKET 10.20 Ind 144 That was dull, eh? England are back in the game. Until they start getting rolled again, naturally. They are behind by 33. Root has a five-for. And you have to feel for backers of Leach for top bowler. Root came from nowhere. He conceded only eight runs. So what do England need to get to win this Test? Well, India will not fancy anything more than 150. Can England possibly manage 200? They're taking tea or whatever they're calling it. England 3.505/2, India 1.491/2.

WICKET 10.20 Ind 134-9 A big wicket that. Ashwin goes. He could have pumped England out of the game with something brutal. He tried it. But holed out to give Root another wicket - his fourth. Backers of Leach for top bowler now absolutely beside themselves. Root and Leach have four each.

10.07 Ind 126-8 R

Every run matters now. SO Ashwin may as well attack-attack-attack. There will be one with his name on - or Ishant's - any minute now. SO there is some value to going long of India's innings runs at 145.5 at 10/11 with Sportsbook. It often pays to swim against the tide. Batting is very tricky but a few lusty blows and it could be an easy win.

TRADE 10.00 WICKET Ind 125-8 Root has not conceded a run yet. He has three wickets and is on a hat-trick. England price collapses to 3.65 as Axar drives straight to cover.

TRADE 09.56 WICKET Ind 125-7 Root gets Washington. Who played round a straight one. India are now out of batsmen. England should be batting again this session. The game is moving on quickly. Is this is now a second-innings shootout? England 5.905/1 and India 1.201/5. The England price is worth a nibble because on the off chance of a decent partnership you should be able to trade for profits.

09.43 WICKET Ind 117-6 A wicket for Root. Why wasn't he bopwling earlier. He gets Pant with his first ball. And England are bang in the game all of a sudden. They are in to 6.005/1 from 16.0015/1 on day two. India are 1.201/5. What price are we going to start backing the latter? Few more ticks yet. We also fancy the correct Washington Sundar for a few. But decent hustle from England.

09.37 WICKET Ind 115-5 England doping good work this am. Or rather Leach is. In comes their price to 8.808/1. You can't help but feel that a 50-run lead is insurmountable for England, though, given how they batted in the first dig.

09.32 WICKET Ind 115-4 Flying by the seat of your Pant? If you're expecting qiuick runs, then a session bet could be your thing. Sportsbook go more than 87.5 at 5/6 in this first period. They go over 26.5 at 10/11 for Pant who could do that in an over is he wanted. The match situation, of course, does not lend itself to abloitz. Maybe later.

09.26 WICKET Ind 114-4 Rahane goes leg-before. Leach gets him. I think he should have reviewed that. But not matter. A puff of a dust, too, as that ball pitches. Strong signs that the top is about to go on this surface. Not that it makes much difference. Had England batted with a modicum of skill and sense - say another 100 - they would be bang in the game.

09.23 Ind 100-3 There's an argument that Ajinkya Rahane is India's most technically and temperamentally proficient batsman. If the pitch is doing something, he's your man. Sportsbook go 10/11 that he goes over 33. It's not a wager though on win rate. At home in the first-innings he has busted that mark 12 times out of 30.

09.08 Ind 100-3 Andrew Strauss suggesting that Anderson and Broad bowled brilliantly yesterday is an interesting take. They failed to get prodigious seam or swing. They bowled too short. And they didn't take a wicket. They bowled tight, sure, but inspiration was severely lacking. England also not missing a trick with catchers for Leach. They are going to be a long way behind very quickly unless they attack. They can't stay in the game by keeping the rate down.

09.02 Ind 99-3India innings runs line is set at 289-299 under/over at even money. Inclined to reckon this is they key partnership. AT those numbers they need a sizeable one now because England will always fancy the cheap wicket of Rishab Pant. India's tail is tricky, though. Washington, Ashwin and Axar is very strong.

08.49 Ind 99-3 Good morn. England are as good as gone in this game two. Unless they can produce something extraordinary in this first session. A collapse on a par with their effort on day one is what they need. They ain't gonna get it, though. The pitch should be flatter after the heavy roller. And the ball has not got any yonger. And, of course, they have only one spinner. But let's not get into that again. Should be plenty of betting opportunities throughout the day so stay tuned. Price check: India 1.071/14, England 16.015/1 and the draw 120.0119/1