No rain forecast

India v Bangladesh

Friday 15 September, 10:30

TV: Live on TNTSports

India v Bangladesh Asia Cup team news

India don't need to win so team selection will reveal plenty about their mindset. Are they all about building confidence and momentum? Or testing bench strength in case things go awry in the World Cup? Shreyas Iyer looks like a doubt with a back problem again but Sky Yadav could get a game if it's the latter. Likewise one from Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur could replace Mohammed Siraj

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Ishan, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Thakur, Kuldeep, Bumrah

Bangladesh have nothing to play having lost three of the four games played in the tournament. They failed to chase 257 against Sri Lanka last time out and their batting is weaker for the continued absence of Najmul Shanto with a hamstring injury.

Probable XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Shamim, Nasum, Taskin, Shorfil, Hasan

India v Bangladesh Asia Cup pitch report

Sri Lanka busted a significant toss bias by knocking out Pakistan on Thursday batting second. The toss remains key and Bangladesh are unbackable without it in their favour. If they do bat first it doesn't mean they pile on the runs. They are likely to be aiming for around 260-270 rather than be all guns blazing. Worth bearing mind on the runs lines.

India v Bangladesh Asia Cup match odds

India are 1.162/13 with Bangladesh 6.86/1. It's a big gulf for a game with a toss bias. If it goes Bangladesh's way a trade is very much on the cards.

What about the win? Well, if their attitude is right it's in their favour that India have one eye on Sunday's final. They also beat India twice in December.

There's no point making out Bangladesh are a crack unit, or anything close, but they've got a better chance than the odds suggest.

Back Bangladesh batting 1st @ 6.806/1 Bet now

India v Bangladesh Asia Cup player bets

Virat Kohli is close to value after being boosted to 3/13.95 by Sportsbook for top India bat. Kohli has a win rate at 22.7% in the last two years. Sportsbook say he's a 25% chance. Bangladesh's Afif Hossain is underrated at a whopping 33/134.00. Mushfiqur also looks chunky at 11/26.40.