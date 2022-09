India v Australia

Sunday 25 September, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky 717

Team news

India are level in the series. But they were grateful for rain allowing them a carefree thrash and bash in a reduced-over chase.

They had gone with only five bowlers. Over the full 20 that could have been a problem. One suspects they will pick the same XI again.

That means Rishabh Pant gets a game. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the team. The batting depth is excellent with Harshal Patel no mug at No 9. If they do want six bowlers, Pant probably steps away for Bhuv Kumar.

Probable XI: Kl Rahul, Rohit, Kohli, Yadav, Hardik, Pant, Karthik, Axar, Harshal, Bumrah, Chahal

If the Australian powers-that-be were paying attention in game two they would have realised the team is carrying a passenger.

The name of the game in T20 is quick runs. In a eight-over thrash the name of the game is quick runs. So Steve Smith wasn't trusted until No 6.

Smith will probably return to No 3. Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams got a run out. Ashton Agar may be considered at some stage. Josh Inglis was harshly dropped but could return. Nathan Ellis and Kane Richardson are injured.

Probable XI: Finch, Green, Smith, Maxwell, David, Wade, Sams, Abbott, Cummins, Zampa, Hazlewood

Pitch report

The last T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Deccan was in 2019 - and it was a run fest. Both india and West Indies made more than 200 in a game won by the hosts in the chase. In the 2019 IPL 200 or more was busted three times in eight matches. Both teams to score 200 is 7/1 with Sportsbook, both for 190 is 7/2. Bet Sportsbook here.

On the first innings runs we should be able to get 2.111/10 for more than 170. Bet the market here. With both teams struggling to keep things tight at the death adding 50 or 60 in-play on that market for the last four overs is a good ploy. There is a chance of a light shower but we don't expect overs to be lost.

Pitch report

India are 1.618/13 with Australia 2.68/5. India would need to be in a chase for those odds to be right. They have now won 13 of their last 15 batting second.

But we won't rule them out. In a big chase, with dew, India could offer a cracking opportunity. We might be able to get in the region of 2.35/4 for around 180. We would even consider them going after 200-210.

Australia's price will drift quickly if that pitch form holds. They would be a bet going after up to 190. Bet the match odds here

Tops value

Suryakumar Yadav was excellent in game one and he got a duck in game two. From before a ball was bowled in the series he was 7/2 for top India bat. He's now drifted to 5/1. We're not sure that makes much sense. It's a bet on win rate.

Matthew Wade almost gave us a nice winner at 20s in Nagpur for top Aussie. He's the same price again. Glenn Maxwell is of interest at 4s. Bet Sportsbook here.