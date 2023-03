India v Australia

Wednesday 22 March, 08:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

India took a heavy beating by ten wickets in game two in Vizag as their batting struggled again. Despite success, it has been a consistent issue this tour.

Sky Yadav would be under pressure for his place after two ducks if skip Rohit Sharma had not defended his chance for a long run. Ishan Kishan could slot in if there has been a change of heart.

Shardul Thakur missed out as India used the spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. If the pitch is more spin friendly Thakur is unlikely to return.

Probable XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Yadav, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj

Mitchell Starc was man of the match with five wickets in Vizag as Australia blew India away for 117. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh had no trouble in the chase.

It would be a surprise if Australia didn't go with the same XI after such a comprehensive win. But there is talk of finding room for David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar. Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis could miss out.

Possible XI: Head, Warner, Smith, M Marsh, Green, Maxwell, Carey, Stoinis, Agar, Starc, Zampa

Pitch report

There have been only three ODI at the MA Chidambarram Stadium in the last ten years. India failed to defend 287 versus West Indies in 2019, Australia were beaten by 164 runs going after 281 and South Africa were confortably beaten chasing 299 in 2015.

The surface has often taken spin in T20 and Chennai have built squads heavy with spinners based on that. A runs strategy could be shorting Australia in the first dig at around 280 for even money.

How to play the betting

India are 1.768/11 and Australia 2.285/4. That's coming into decent price territory for the hosts considering the expected nature of the pitch.

It is not inconceivable that India really turn the screw with 30 overs of spin, harking back to their route to success in the Test series. They may not have had time to prepare a raging turning but there would have been enough time to adjust preparation.

That is what happeed in 2017 with Kuldeep and Yuz Chahal taking five wickets between them.

Tops value

Virat Kohli has been boosted to 16/5 to top score for India. Mictehll Marsh likewise at 7/2 after consecutive wins. We keep faith with Shubman Gill, though, because he has eight wins in 20. He is 7/2.

If we're right about the surface we note the twin 14/1 that Ravi Jadeja or Kuldeep claim the man of the match award.