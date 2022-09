India v Australia

Friday 23 September, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky 717

Team news

India's problems were put into sharp focus by Australia in game one. It should not be lost on the hosts that they were schooled with the bat by the world champions.

Virat Kohli failed again against class opposition. And India went round the park with the ball. They have particular issues at the death with Bhuv Kumar pricey. It might make sense for them to return Jasprit Bumrah to the side. Deepak Chahar is a runner, too, given his six wickets for India the last time he played at this ground.

There is no room for Rishabh Pant but they did manage to pick six bowlers. Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul were bright spots with excellent striking.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit, Kohli, Yadav, Hardik, Axar, Karthik, Harshal, Bumrah, Chahar, Chahal

Australia took everyone by surprise by using Cameron Green as an opener. If it was a cynical ploy to ensure Josh Inglis didn't pressure Aaron Finch's place, it didn't pay off. Green smashed 61 off 30 and won man of the match.

Tim David and Matthew Wade then managed some brutal finishing. Australia made a chase of 209 look easy, not even requiring the final four balls. They may have finally cracked this format.

Probable XI: Finch, Green, Smith, Maxwell, Inglis, David, Wade, Cummins, Ellis, Zampa, Hazlewood

Pitch Report

The Vidarbha CA Stadium (do not get confused by the VCA Ground) has been tricky for batters. The average score from 27 matches is 138. Nine of the last 11 have been won by the team batting first. In their last two matches, India posted 174 and 144. This could be an unders play.

Given the big runs in the first match, cheap lays for 160 or more could be available. Sportsbook go 4/9 that both teams score 160. That's a clue to how the par line could shape up. We may be able to go under 167.5.

How to play

The match odds market hasn't budged that much. India are 1.654/6 and Australia 2.486/4. Although we fancy that the gulf between these two is not as big, we have to be careful.

For a start, there's the toss bias to consider. Throw in confusion about India's remarkable record chasing - 12 wins in last 14 - and we're between a rock and a hard place.

If the pitch is the same as previous encounters, the best advice is a trade on Australia to flip the odds bowling first. Bet the match odds here.

Tops Value

Rohit Sharma has been boosted to 11/4 for top India bat with Finch upped to 7/2. Kohli is 7/2 and Hardik, going for back-to-back wins, 17/2. Bumrah has ten wickets in five appearances at the ground. He is 11/4 for most India wickets and 12s for the man of the match. Bet the markets here.

Trade Australia bowling first to 1.75/7