Warner a bet at 13/5

Batters should dominate

Wade might return

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

Sunday 15 January, 02:40

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Hobart are under pressure and are in danger of missing out on the play-offs altogether. The loss of Shadab Khan to a finger injury for the run-in is a significant blow. Matthew Wade could return after missing out last time against Stars for personal reasons.

Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Crawley, David, Asif, Faheem, Owen, Andrews, Ellis, Meredith

Thunder are smarting following a disappointing loss to the Sixers. David Warner returned in that match and needs to power the batting after losing Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw. The bowling is beginning to creak under the strain of almost non-existent depth after injuries.



Probable XI: Warner, Gilkes, Whiteman, O Davies, Sams, Ross, Cutting, McAndrew, Green, Doggett, Usman

Pitch report

Thirteen of the last 19 first-innings scores at the Bellerive have been above 170 or more. With both bowling units compromised - the sixth bowling option for b0th looks weak - we should expect the batters to dominate. Going over the par line at around 165.5 could be a solid play.

How to play

Hobart are 1.845/6 with Thunder 2.166/5. Ordinarily we'd be very keen to take on a short-priced favourite which has limitedbowling stock from the off.

But wait for the toss. With Thunder also looking weak with the ball, we would prefer them to bat first. Scorebaord pressure is likely to be the deciding factor here.

Tops value

Warner has been boosted to 13/5 for top Thunder bat with Sportsbook. He really has very little to beat and a potential flat surface should suit his style. There's also no pace bowler of particularly high speed who can trouble him.