Perth the smarter outfit

No ground form to go on

Turner eyecatching at 15/2

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Monday 19 December, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Hobart suffered a tricky start, losing to Stars in heir first match. Pakistan stars Shadab Khan and Asif Ali will take time to settle. Jimmy Neesham is keeping Faheem Ashraf's spot warm. Billy Stanlake and Chris Tremain are yet to make their Bash debuts for Hurricanes.

Probable XI: McDermott, Short, Wade, Shadab, David, Asif, Neesham, Paris, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith

Perth looked every inch the champions in beating Sixers. They were solid with the bat and then typically brilliant with the ball. It's a recipe for success. Jhye Richardson took four wickets and Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye were also excellent. David Payne has joined the squad but won't debut until later in the tournament.

Possible XI: Lyth, Du Plessis, Hobson, Inglis, Turner, Hardie, Agar, J Richardson, Kelly, Tye, Behrendorff

Pitch report

There have only been five men's T20 games (all Bash) played at the University Stadium in the last three years. Four had the full 20 overs with no rain issues but only two produced first innings scores of 160 or more. A lack of study sample makes runs betting tricky and it's best to have a look for a few overs before making a call with the eye.

How to play

Hobart went round the park against Stars and never really got going in a chase of 184. Instrumental in the defeat was spinner Adam Zampa. Given that Perth don't boast one of Zampa's quality - Ashton Agar is merely steady - should help the hosts.

But that doesn't justify favourite status at 1.9420/21. The market has been sweet on HH in the build-up to the tournament and there's no evidence they're a good team. - yet. Perth should be clear jollies and the 2.0421/20 is fair. We suspect Hobart may be all brawn, little brain. Perth are a much cannier team at the moment.

Tops value

Top tournament bettors are raging that Josh Inglis is down at No 4 for Perth. But that highlights Perth's weakness. They have to play him there because they are a batter short. From Faf Du Plessis at 23/10 to Inglis at 4s, Sportsbook have six Perth batters listed. Aston Turner stands out at 15/2. For Hobart Shadab Khan batted at No 4 last time so the 11/2 looks chunky.