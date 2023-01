Hobart short on bowlers

Stars low on confidence

Potential No 3 Cartwright a bet at 10s

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

Monday 9 January, 08:15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Pre-tournament favourites Hobart have significant problems with the ball. And they're running out of time. They have only three bowlers with economy rates under nine an over. One of them is injured (Pat Dooley), one is unavailable (Shadab Khan) and the third, Tim David, has bowled only four overs.

It's pushing it to call David a bowler. In an effort to find a solution D'Arcy Short may return to the XI with his spin used for a few overs.

Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Crawley, Short, David, Asif, Faheem, Parker, Meredith, Ellis

Stars need to start winning. They have lost their last two and have won only two from six. Batting is a dreadful weakness, not to mention Joe Clarke's wicket-keeping. Their bowling has been decent.

Yet they failed to defend 174 against Sixers and we need to be aware they may be without Trent Boult, one of their best pacers for this one. He is due to be in the UAE for Mumbai Emirates' first match on Saturday. Brody Couch may get a first start.

Possible XI: Clarke, Rogers, Cartwright, Stoinis, Webster, Kellaway, Coulter-Nile, Wood, Boult/Couch, Zampa

Pitch report

Thirteen of the last 18 first-innings scores at the Bellerive have been above 170 or more. With Hobart's bowling compromised, going over the par line for Stars at around 165.5 is a play. Keep an eye out for both to score 170 or more at around 7/2 with Sportsbook. The weather forecast is good.

How to play

This is a good opportunity for Stars. A team with chronic bowling issues is ideal for their frail batting line-up. But there are caveats to a bet at 2.35/4. We need them to bat first.

That gives them the chance to get their confidence back and learn from their lessons when defending against Sixers. One fears for them if they bowl first and go round the park. There's not much fight left.

In other words, a repeat of the head-to-head earlier in the tournament. Stars batted first and got 183 and won at a canter.

Tops value

There's some value on batting order estimations for Stars top bat. Hilton Cartwright batted at No 3 last time and is 10/1 with Sportsbook. Joe Clarke got a ton in the head-to-head and is boosted to 10/3. Ben McDermott, the HH opener, is boosted to 3s.