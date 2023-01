Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat

Wednesday 25 September, 02:40

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Hobart have to win and win well. They also need Tunder to lose to Stars. It's likely that their season is done. And quite right too because they have been poor. They have lost their last three.

Mac Wright has been added to the squad. The loss of Shadab Khan to injury is the main reason for their disappointing finish.

Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Crawley, David, Short, Faheem, Owen, Meredith, Ellis, Dooley

Heat have qualified. They have won four in a row. If they win here a title would be extraordinary because it would mean an eight-game winning streak.

They suffered a blow this week with the news that Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne will not be available for the final if they get there. Sam Heazlett has been added to the squad.



Possible XI: Khawaja, Brown, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Hain, Peirson, Bazley, Neser, Kuhnemann, Johnson, Swepson

Pitch report

There has been only one match at Launceston this season. Hobart posted 172 in a rare success over Perth. In seven men's matches 160 or more has been busted four times. Heat are not set up to go hard with the bat, Hobart are struggling so going high is not advised..

How to play

Hurricanes are 1.814/5 favourites. Why? They have proven to be an ill-equipped team for the challenge over 13 matches now. By contrast, Heat are flying at 2.226/5.

The visitors should take the spoils here on confidence alone. At the very least this should be a choice affair. A thrusting Heat side are the bet.

Tops value

Usman Khawaja has been boosted to 3/1 for top Heat bat. He keeps getting starts but hasn't gone on. Matthew Wade has 143 runs off 90 balls against these probable bowlers with only two outs. Tim David has 48 runs off 32 with no outs. Dutching the pair at 10/3 and 9/2 is an option.