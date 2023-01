No evidence Hobart should be short

McDermott returns from injury

Thunderstorms forecast

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Tuesday 2 January, 08:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Hobart have their first-choice overseas players contingent available for the first time. Faheem Ashraf, the all-rounder, has flown in to join Asif Ali and Shadab Khan. Jimmy Neesham has departed.

Ben McDermott has also recovered from a hamstring injury. Spinner Will Parker has been returned to the squad.

Probable XI: McDermott, Wade, Short, Shadab, David, Asif, Faheem, Paris, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith

Adelaide's bowlers had a rare off day last time out against Melbourne Stars. They conceded 186, putting under pressure a frail batting line-up. Not surprisingly they didn't rise to the challenge.

Henry Hunt and Adam Hose produced fighting knocks but they weren't quick enough and Rashid Khan's 24 from 14 gave the encounter a closer feel than it was. Jake Weatherald may still miss out with injury.

Probable XI: Short, Hunt, Lynn, Hose, de Grandhomme, Kelly, Rashid, Nielsen, Agar, Thornton, Siddle

Pitch report

Twelve of the last 18 first-innings scores at the Bellerive have been above 170 or more. In the one match so far in this term's Bash, Hobart could post only 122 versus Renegades. Our hope of going long of runs on the par line is tempered by forecasted thunderstorms.

How to play

Hobart are bombproof on the market. Despite only two wins in five and a heavy loss to Thunder by 62 runs last time out they are as short as 1.715/7. Getting with Strikers, then, at 2.3811/8 is fine so long as you make your peace that the batting's not up to much.

On potentially flat wickets Strikers are always a decent wager because their bowling attack is usually reliable and a good batting track helps out their batters. They should be able to trade favourites.

Tops value

McDermott has been boosted to 7/1 for top Hobart bat. Matthew Wade is 10/2. Matt Short has been boosted to 11/4 for Strikers. With the ball, top tournament wicket-taker Henry Thornton should be outright favourite for top Strikers. Rashid is 23/10 joint jolly.