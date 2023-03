Wait for post-toss teams

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Friday 31 March, 15:00

Team news

Gujarat are the champions but are not yet at full-strength. David Miller remains in South Africa preparing for the ODI series versus Netherlands.

That the only overseas options for his spot are Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little (fitness permitting) suggests the squad balance isn't right. The prospect of Vijay Shankar coming in should raise alarm bells.

Possible XI: Gill, Wade, Williamson, Hardik, Shankar, Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Shami, Mavi, Kishore

Chennai have bowling stock worries ahead of the opener. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhury is out with injury and they will also be without the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Shivam Dube are working their way back to fitness and it will be interesting to see if they make it. Ben Stokes won't be bowling. MS DHoni could bat as low No 8.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Conway, Moeen, Rayudu, Stokes, Jadeja, Dhoni, Dube, D Chahar, Simarjeet, Deshpande

Pitch report

We're cautious with data from Ahemadaba because the surface has been relaid. But all-time numbers suggest the average first-innings score is 160. The average winning score is 172.

In the last seven IPL matches, there, though, more than 165 was busted only twice suggesting conditions have changed. Gujarat's famed-bowling looks the more likely to put a squeeze on so CSK could go under a par line in the mid 160s.

How to play

Team news is obviosuly key for this one. If Deepak and Dube are struggling, so are Chennai so although on initial look the 2.1211/10 looks value we advise to wait post toss to see the teams.

Likewise for Gujarat. Combining Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar would potentially be a bore fest. It's a pairing they should be loathe to try.

Tops value

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was top bat in the 2021 edition, is boosted to 10/3 for top CSK bat. On two-year data he has a win rate of 30%, that's almost seven points in our favour. He's another on his way back from injury and baosts a fine record against these individual bowler.

Back Gaikwad Top CSK Bat @ 10/3

