England Women v South Africa Women World Cup Semi-final Tips: Saffers underrated

England Women v South Africa Women

Thursday 31 March 02.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

England back from the brink

England have been playing knockout cricket for the past four games. So any suggestion that they will feel under pressure seems fanciful.

Still, they were in that situation because of a shoddy start. A sequence of three defeats in their first three games seems to have allowed them to play with more freedom.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have been thumped, India well-beaten while they won a thriller against hosts New Zealand by one wicket.

Nat Sciver is the big gun with the bat. She is England's top tournament runscorer. Dani Wyatt has been promoted to open in an effort for fast starts. Sophie Ecclestone's slow left-arm spin is worthy of the tournament top wicket-taker slot.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Wyatt, Knight, Sciver, Jones, Dunkley, Brunt, Ecclestone, Cross, Dean, Davies

Running with Wolvaardt

South Africa qualified in second spot behind Australia, losing just once. That was against the Aussies who rammed home the gulf in class between them and the rest with a five-wicket success. It is the natural order of things. The Saffers are rated at No 2 in the ICC rankings.

They have been reliant, with the bat at least, rather on Laura Wolvaardt, the opener. Wolvaardt is the top runscorer in the tournament and has recorded five half-centuries.

All-rounder Marianne Kaap is a player of the tournament contender. She has 182 runs and ten wickets.

Their chase against India in the group stage of 275 (off the last ball) was the second-highest in World Cups.

Possible XI: Lee, Wolvaardt, Goodall, Luus, Du Preez, Kaap, Tryon, CHetty, Ismail, Klaas, Kaka

Pitch report

This will be the fourth match at Christchurch this tournament. The previous first-innings scores (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second) read: 274-1/265-1/105-2. It's advantage South Africa probably because it's the venue where they got up in that record-breaking chase against India.

In the six women's ODI since 2015 at Hagley Oval the average run rate is 4.48. A runs par line, then, at around 225 could be a short, particularly if England bowl first. They have the best economy rate (3.85) of the final four.

A close affair

England's bowlers could be the game. That economy rate against South Africa's batting run rate of 4.81 is a significant edge. England bat at a rate of 4.8

Whether that justifies skinny odds of 1.684/6 on England, however, is doubtful. We have this a much closer affair particularly as South Africa inflicted one of those defeats on England when they chased 236.

At the least South Africa have enough about them to recommend a simple trade to favourite status at around 1.705/7. On the head-to-heads from the last ten it's five wins apiece. Bet the match odds here.

Wolvaardt, who has just gone to No 1 in the world rankings, has been boosted to 11/4 for top SA bat. She has little to beat. So much so that top match bat at 4/1 and player of the match at 6/1 have appeal.

For England, one suspects Sciver is the key. She gets a 7/2 quote. Sciver is 10/1 for player of the match. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. Bet the match odds here.