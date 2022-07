England v South Africa

Friday 22 July, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England's poor form continues

England lost their third ODI of the summer against South Africa in game one. The world champions' record is beginning to look distinctly average.

If we ignore the irrelevant bulling of Netherlands (which we should), England have won 10 of their last 18. It's not the sort of win rate one expects for a team going off at 1.674/6.

Unfortunately, they have two sizeable issues. Their bowlers are pricey. Their batters are on a bizarrely bad run. Including the T20 series against India, England have batted badly six times in seven this summer.

Perhaps we're being harsh on their effort in Durham. But a chase of 331 wouldn't have been worth a fret for this England team in the past.

There's no Ben Stokes after retirement. This hurts England because they don't have a ready-made replacement. Liam Livingstone is the closest but he doesn't appear to be sure of his role. Phil Salt could come in for Stokes.

Probable XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Buttler, Salt, Moeen, Livingstone, S Curran, Carse, Rashid, Potts

Saffers strong

South Africa were impressive in their 62-run success. It was set up by Jannie Malan and Rassie van der Dussen with the bat.

The latter scored a brilliant century as Malan anchored. Rassie's 134 came off just 117 balls and was an example of what South Africa can do when they take off the handbrake. Aiden Markram and David Miller did superb finishing jobs.

They have batting depth if needed with Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj in at Nos 7 and 8 respectively. And bowling depth, too with both spinners picked.

Probable XI: Malan, De Kock, Vander Dussen, Markram, Miller, Klaasen, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius, Maharj, Nortje, Ngidi, Shamsi

Pitch report

There is a slight toss bias emerging in day-night matches. Of the eight games, five have been won by the side batting first. From those records, 290 should be the minimum although England failed to defend 302 against Australia in 2020. South Africa beat Australia by posting 325 in the 2019 World Cup.

We expect the runs par line to be around the 300 mark. There could be some value on the innings runs line with an early go-slow or wicket here.

Sportsbook go 13/10 that both teams score 275. That is tempting considering it's been a winner in four of those eight matches. The poor weather forecast in terms of overcast conditions instead of heavy rain is a dampener, though.

Spin could be key

England are 1.674/6 with South Africa 2.486/4. You don't need us to tell you that the visitors are value considering how they performed in game one.

They are likely to want to bat first again and that should suit their style. If anything, Old Trafford may be the ideal surface for them. A trade paid off in game one and should do so again.

If it spins, South Africa appear to have an edge with the specialists of Maharaj and Shamsi versus Adil Rashid. Maharaj has 19 wickets at 32 in the last two years, Shamsi 21 at 28 and Rashid 16 at 54. Part-timers may be crucial, too.



Rashid struggled on this wicket against the Aussies in that clash in 2020, going at more than eight an over. Adam Zampa, by contrast, had a terrific game while other spinners Glenn Maxwell and Joe Root were both solid. Aiden Markram's spin may be important.

Jonny Bairstow has been boosted to 10/3 for top England bat with Quinton de Kock upped to 7/2 for South Africa. Joe Root, a winner for the first time in nine in Durham, is 16/5. Rassie gets a quote of 9/2.

With the ball, Maharaj and Shamsi are both 10/3. Rashid is 3/1 but Liam Livingstone sticks out at massive 15/2, the same price he is to top score. He could get through more overs with Stokes gone.