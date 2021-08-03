England v India Cheat Sheet: All the first Test best bets in one place

Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast: England v India Test series special

Ahead of the start of the first Test on Wednesday listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast. Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann have all the data, trends, strategy and betting advice for this eagerly-awaited series. England are favourites but look vulnerable, so can the tourists spring a surprise?

England v India First Test: Expect a positive result with bowlers set to dominate

England v India

Wednesday 4 August 11.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

It's the first of the five-match Test series from Wednesday at Trent Bridge and, with a low scoring game in prospect, Ed Hawkins is laying the draw.

Ed says: "England are 2.9215/8, India 4.10 and the draw, shortening by the hour, is 2.3411/8. Early doors in the series, England will expect to pressure the India batting so they are not the worst bet in the world. But the wisest play is on the stalemate.

"We're looking to lay that with seam and swing and batting foibles to the fore. Remember, England's batting was shaky against the Kiwis while India have consistently struggled in these conditions. In England, South Africa and New Zealand they have lost nine of their last 11. James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be itching to get among India on one of their favourite surfaces.

"With no rain on day one, the draw price might not go below 2.01/1. And it may pay to take it now with wickets expected. It's worth remembering that a score of anything over 250 in the first match innings is more than competitive."

Ed Hawkins discusses the key batting and bowling stats and finds wagers at 9/4 and 5/1 to cover the bases at a bowler-friendly Trent Bridge.

Ed says: "You don't need us to tell you Kohli can bat. Everybody knows it. But whether he is a wager at 9/4 is a different conundrum. On pure win rate, it's a yes. He has 12 wins in his last 33, meaning Sportsbook are giving us a massive 5.5% edge.

"It could be argued that it is rare that you get such advantage about one of the all-time greats. With Kohli it's not. Sportsbook, as regular listeners of Cricket...Only Bettor will attest, are more than happy to take him on. And punters have been on the receiving end.

"Kohli's form has dipped. In the winter when the two sides met in India he didn't top-bat once or even notch a 50 in first-innings. Those who wagered him will probably be saying "never again". It is worth noting that he top scored with 97 when India last played at Trent Bridge.

"That was in 2018 when Kohli had a fabulous series. He notched 593 runs to banish any doubts that he had an issue when the ball moved off the straight. He dominated Broad and Anderson, too, scoring 211 runs against them for the loss of just two wickets. There is no evidence he has a particular problem against them on the career match-ups, either."