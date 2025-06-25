England v India First Test: Betfair Predicts shows England backed at 17/1 for Headingley win

England backed at 17/1 for brilliant first Test win

Betfair Predicts told the story of Headingley thriller

56% chance of England winning second Test, 79% chance of winning series

Punters celebrate Fivers for 50s wins thanks to Betfair and batters

Betfair Predicts is your essential guide to England v India this summer

Betfair Predicts showed bettors every dramatic twist as England pulled off a magnificent second innings run chase to win the first Test against India by five wickets.

The hotly-anticipated series got off to a flyer with five days of thrilling action at Headingley where captain Ben Stokes, centurion batter Ben Duckett and every other member of this exciting England team showed that this could be a summer to remember.

Betfair Predicts' innovative and easy to understand graphs give you the state of play during each Test match and on the series as a whole.

Now this one lets you look back on England's first Test win by telling the story of the five days at Headingley.

The movements in the graph reflect how bettors were betting in the Betfair Exchange Test match winner market. As you can see, there were plenty of ups and down for the home side before they took charge on day five and calmly knocked off the required total, despite it representing the second highest run chase in England's Test history.

In years to come, fans will talk about how they were there. For now, Betfair Predicts shows exactly what happened.

Betfair punters score with Fivers for 50s offer

Betfair was close to the action from the outset, with the Predicts graphs showing more swings than many of the bowlers managed during a Test where batters thrived.

The big scores on day one and two were great news for punters who took advantage of Betfair's Fivers for 50s offer which gave a free £5 bet to bettors' whose first innings top bat bet for England or India scored a half-century.

With three players on each side scoring more than 50, plenty of punters were celebrating as they pocketed their free £5 bets.

England series win a 79% chance before 2nd Test

Attention now turns to the second Test which will start at Edgbaston on 2 July. On Betting.Betfair cricket betting expert Ed Hawkins will cover every angle and recommend the best bets in his Test previews.

In the meantime, the Betfair Predicts Test series winner graphs shows that England are the firm favourites over all.

India are by no means out of the series but it is obvious that bettors think the hosts are in for a glorious summer.

Fans will be hoping England can build on the momentum of their first Test victory. The players' methodical approach to winning the first Test indicates that they will take nothing for granted.

India had their moments at Headingley and are far from out of the series even if they are out to 7.26/1, with England 1.271/4, to win on the Betfair Exchange.

Reflecting on India's impressive start at Headingley, Stokes pointed out after yesterday's victory that a Test match is won over five days. A series, meanwhile, is won over five Tests and there is everything to play for as the teams prepare for Edgbaston.

And you can of course follow every development with Betfair Predicts.