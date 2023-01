Desert Vipers v Mumbai Emirates

Tuesday 24 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

Vipers got beat by Gulf Giants in their last outing. But the loss had a lot to do with the toss bias and they shouldn't be too downhearted.

The flip will be important in Abu Dhabi, despite three out of five this season producing winners for the side batting first. Historically over weightier study period chasing has been the wise move.

The match odds market is struggling to split the pair. In terms of ability and smarts, we rate Vipers the clear favourites. Emirates seem reliant on Kieron Pollard, who would rather the young thrusters stepped up. If the flip goes their way we expect Vipers to be a wager at 1.9010/11.

There's an interesting stats angle to play. Emirates have been expert at preventing boundary sixes. Sportsbook go 11/10 they hit the most. The numbers say they should be favourites.

Joburg Super Kings v Durban Super Giants

Tuesday 24 January, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

The SAT20 takes a break on Tuesday for the duration of the South Africa-England ODI series, which starts on Friday. Both Joburg and Durban are likely to be grateful for the opportunity to take stock.

Durban's pre-tournament fears that they failed to strengthen their batting appear to have been ralised. Bottom of the pile, they were humiliated by Sunrisers last time. Conceding 202 they were rolled for just 82.

Joburg have three wins and three losses. Given that they have a strong bowling line-up, they should probably be faring better. One of their wins came against Durban.

Joburg are marginal favourites at 1.865/6. There is a clear route to victory at The Wanderers. Bat first and bat big. The average winning score pre-tournament was a massive 190.

If Joburg bat first they may only need 180-odd against this Durban side. There is also a heavy toss bias for the team batting first.