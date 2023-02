Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers

Thursday 2 February, 14:00

Vipers have hit back with a win following their extraordinary beating at the hands of Mumbai Emirates. They defended 148 against Sharjah. Still, legitimate cocnerns about their batting remain.

Their last three scores read 148, 84 and 149. Capitals have won only three times but the 149 was against their bowling attack so they will not fear these opponents. This has an unders feel if the par line is anywhere close to 160.

Six from nine in Dubai have been won by the chaser. However, Capitals were unable to use it to their advantage in the previous head-to-head. They might be worth risk at 2.407/5 with the chase in their favour.

Back Raza top DC bat 16/1

Their XI is almost completely different from the start of the comp. Out have gone Robin Uthappa, Joe Root and Ravi Bopara. And in come George Munsey, Niroshan Dickwella and Dasun Shanaka. If they dropped the ancient Yusuf Pathan for Bhanuka Rajapaksa they'd be even strong.

Sikandar Raza is also in the side and we note the 16/1 that he top scores having batted at No 5 last time. Alex Hales is 2/1 for Vipers.

Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town

Thursday 2 February, 15:30

There's is value on the top Durban bat market for this one because it would seem highly unlikely that 5/2 favourite Quinton de Kock will play. He sat out Wednesday's ODI clash against England.

That could mean Dwaine Pretorius at 11/1 is shunted up the order. Christian Jonker could come into the XI and is 7/1. Ben McDermott has been signed for the final matches and is 10/3.

We expect Cape Town to mount a significant title challenge. They will surely restart without Jofra Archer, though, who played for England on Wednesday. Tim David is a new recruit and he should boost their batting power.

There have been two monster scores so far at Kingsmead but neither outfit will engdender much faith in the par line punters. A high line in the mid 160s could be a short cosnidering the average score is in the 150s.

Mumbai are 1.784/5 favourites. It's a short price about a team who have Rassie van Der Dussen, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada hot footing it from international duty.