Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants

Sunday 22 January, 10:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

Both these sides have 100% records from the three games they have each played. Something has go to give. Early indicators on the market suggest a choice affair.

We reckon the Giants have the edge, as one would expect given that they are our outright pick for glory.

But since ball one of this tournament we've been unsure abotu Vipers' balance with Benny Howell potentially at No 6. It's a little high and in a closer contest that could be key.

With the toss bias for the chaser in Dubai the most revelant, two well-matched sides are likely to be separated by the flip.

James Vince has been in imperious form with the bat and Giants have added Chris Lynn at No 3. Alex Hales is the man to stop for Vipers after a sensational tone last time out.

Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals

Sunday 22 January, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

Paarl Royals may well still be wondering how they lost to MI Cape Town on Saturday by the time the first ball is bowled here. They restricted a strong batting line-up to just 142, and then flopped in the chase.

Jos Buttler top-scored in that innings but even he lost his way at the death, failing to get Paarl over the line with a whopping toss bias in their favour.

Unfortunately for them, this is a much tougher assignment. Pretoria look likely to go off in the 1.84/5 region. We expect that price to hold if they chase and may even look to book even money in-play. A 1.9010/11 wagre is more likely.

They can be a little leaky with the ball. Wayne Parnell and Migael Pretorius have been the weak links so far, going at more than nine an over apiece.

The Capitals have won four out of five, the last two with imperious chases. Phil Salt and Will Jacks are the most destructive opening pair in the competition.