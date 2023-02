Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunday 5 February, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

One more win from their last two games for Joburg should see them into the semi-finals. Sunrisers are confirmed participants.

Joburg are 1.794/5 favourites with Sunrisers 2.186/5. The latter continue to be underrated despite their second place in the ladder.

The previous meeting was, however, won by Joburg. And comfortably, too. They bowled out Sunrisers for 127.

This is likely to be bat-dominated. The Wanderers had an average score of 179 before the tournament. In three games so far the scores have been 168 and 178. In a washout Paarl looked set for 180.

Sunrisres batting first, on run rates for batting and Joburg bowling, are the safer overs bet on the par line. Be aware that on a flatty the chaser is right up against it. Aiden Markram has been boosted to 7/2 for top Sunrisers bat.

Dubai Capitals v Mumbai Emirates

Sunday 5 February, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Dubai need a win to squeeze into fourth pace. Emirates are assured of a play-off place. Dubai are big outsiders at 2.526/4.

Six from 11 matches at Dubai have been won by the chaser. It's not quite the hefty toss bias but it may be enough against an Emirates team which can be inconsistent.

Dasun Shanaka continues to catch the eye at 6/1 for top Capitals runscorer. he has been batting the top four.

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants

Sunday 5 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Durban need a massive win to stand any chance of making the semi-finals. They also need Joburg to draw blanks in their last two games.

Pretoria are 1.875/6, which is surprisingly big considering their absolute dominance. They don't need a win. They were slightly dicey against a supercharged Cape Town on Saturday. Those are the only two negatives we can think of which have impacted the odds.

The most important aspect is the toss at Centurion. There's a massive toss bias which just about held for the hosts against Cape Town. We would expect that 1.875/6 to hold for Pretoria if they win it and make the right call.

Kusal Mendis has replaced Will Jacks in the opening slot. But Sportsbook's 11/1 about Shane Dadswell, who batted at No 5 versus MICT, is toppy.