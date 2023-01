Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town: Odean an option

Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town

Saturday 21 January, 11:30

How to play

MI Cape Town are not living up to their ability. They have the best squad in the tournament but don't appear to know how to make the best of it. We repeat: Sam Curran is not a No 5. And George Linde is not a No 4.

Cape Town have lost two on the spin and are under pressure against a competent Royals side. And if they lose the toss, we're poised to play at odds-against on Paarl, probably 2.1011/10.

Two out of three have been won by the chaser at Boland Park. Pre-tournament the bias for the chaser stood at 63%.

If Cape Town want to promote an all-rounder again, Odean Smith might be an option. You should get at least 20s on him top scoring. Jos Buttler is worth faith from 11/4.

(1pts) Back Paarl batting second @ 2.1

Sunrisers EC v Joburg Super Kings: Surprise Sunrisers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings

Saturday 21 January, 11:30

How to play

Joburg are in negative equity with three losses in five. Their batting has been awful. Another blow is the loss of spinner Aaron Phangiso, who has been called for throwing.

Sunrisers are the surprise package having won their last three. Their confidence is up. If they bat first, expect them to know that a score in the mid 160s is the par for the winner. Factor that into your in-play angles.

Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriors: Best chance yet for SW win

Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriors

Saturday 21 January, 10:00

How to play

Sharjah Warriors have lost all three but this could represent their best chance of a first win. But there's a caveat, as ever, in Dubai. You have to chase.

The infamous toss bias reduces a gulf between teams. Fortunately there may not be much of one here because the Capitals are hardly pulling up trees. They were rolled for 80 against the Giants last time out.

At some stage they will have to rip up this XI and start again. And they'll be the stronger for it. Joe Root, Yusuf Pathan and Isuru Udana are not the punters' friends. Well, those who are betting their team to win anyhow.

Let's hope they stick with the same XI, lose the toss and then we should be able to back Warriors at 1.9010/11.

(1pts) Back Sharjah batting second @ 1.9

Abu Dhabi KR v MI Emirates: KR have a squeak

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates

Saturday 21 January, 14:00

How to play

Knight Riders were in action against the Vipers on Friday. By the time you read this they could have lost their fourth-straight game.

But like Warriors, mentioned above, they have a squeak here thanks to the flip in Abu Dhabi. They are far from being unbackable given the talent and hitting power at their disposal. Andre Russell, Colin Ingram and Akeal Hosein are decent. They just need conditions to help out.

Emirates have looked strong but they're not worth backing without the chase on their side.