Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants

Saturday 4 February, 10:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

Six from ten in Dubai have been won by the chaser and five first-innings have seen scores of 170 or more. Those are notable trends for a clash which is likely to be a dress rehearsal for the final.

The Giants won the earlier meeting chasing 195 at this venue and if the match odds hold with them marginal outsiders at around 2.1011/10, we'd be happy to play them.

Recently the Vipers batting has really struggled and although they have managed to defend impressively in their last two outings, they might not be so fortunate against a step up in class. If Giants bat first they should bust a par line in the mid 160s.

Alex Hales, who made 99 in the head-to-head, has had a quiet time of late so the 5/2 from Sportsbook that he roads back to business is of interest. James Vince has been boosted to 11/4.

Back A Hales top Vipers bat v Giants 5/2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors

Saturday 4 February, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

We are not only waiting for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win a game, patience is wearing thin as to when they might be competitive. It's quite something when you consider that this is their last match.

So why on earth are Sharjah as big as 1.845/6? The Warriors are doing okay thank you very much with three wins in their last four and they could be bolstered by a returning trio of England players: Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes. No biggy if not.

If Sharjah have the toss on their side and they chase, then it should be a relatively simple win. If they bat first they should bust 170. This totals has been brecahed five times out of ten at Abu Dhabi. Around 2.1011/10 should be available.

Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town

Saturday 4 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

Cape Town, having started the season as hot favourites, somehow find themselves in the position of having to win their last two to make the semi-finals. And even that may not enough.

Desperate times call for desperate measures so Jofra Archer will no doubt be asked to bowl at full pelt. Expect him to be paired with Kagiso Rabada. It's a severe pace test for leaders Pretoria, whose challenge is to keep momentum going.

Capitals are 1.794/5 with Cape Town 2.186/5. But there is a whopper of a toss bias in play at Centurion. In the last 22 games the side batting second has won 75%. Anything below 178 should be chased according to the data.